Police confront protesters in downtown Louisville

Former Philadelphia police chief Charles Ramsey CNN

Former Philadelphia police chief Charles Ramsey said Wednesday that he agrees with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision to not indict the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.

“Based on what he presented at the press conference, I agree totally,” Ramsey said.

The former police chief and CNN contributor cited the actions of Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, the night of her death as a significant factor for charges not being filed in her death.

"The individual who fired the weapon, Mr. Walker, stated that he did hear a knock," Ramsey said. "Now he says he didn't hear them say 'police,' but he heard the knock. ... This is a tragedy, no question about it. But does it rise to a level of criminal charges? I don't think so for those two officers."

Ramsey went on to add his insight from his many years in law enforcement.

"It's a high risk every time you execute a warrant," Ramsey said. "When they hit that door and went inside, they saw an individual fire a gun, one officer went down, they returned fire. That's the information they had at the time. It's certainly tragic, there's no question about that. But you have to look at the moment and what took place. And that seems to be somehow being lost in this conversation."

