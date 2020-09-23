Louisville police confirm two officers shot, one suspect in custody

Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were shot Wednesday night during protests of the Breonna Taylor case, the interim chief of the Louisville Police Department confirmed in a press briefing.
Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters that one officer is in surgery, and both are in stable condition. A suspect is in custody, according to Schroeder.
“I am very concerned about the safety of our officers,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said that around 8:30 p.m. ET, officers had been deployed downtown after shots were fired in a crowded area.
"We have had two officers shot tonight and it's very serious. It's a dangerous condition. I think the safety of the officers and community we serve is utmost importance," he added.
The names of the officers were not released.