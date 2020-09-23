US
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Breonna Taylor protests erupt across the US

By Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes, Jessie Yeung, Tara John and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 5:32 a.m. ET, September 24, 2020
68 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 1 min ago

13 people were arrested in Seattle during Wednesday night's protests

From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Christina Walker 

The Seattle Police Department has released imagery and information on arrests made Wednesday night.
The Seattle Police Department has released imagery and information on arrests made Wednesday night. Seattle Police

The Seattle Police Department has just released information on the number of arrests made during last night's protests in the city. 

“In total, officers arrested 13 individuals for charges ranging from property destruction, resisting arrest and failure to disperse as well as assault on an officer,” the department said in a news release. 

Multiple officers sustained injuries, it added, including “one who was struck in the head with a baseball bat cracking his helmet.”

The police also acknowledged there is footage circulating of an officer’s bike rolling over the head of a person in the street. 

“In addition to this, the Seattle Police Department is aware of a video circulating on the internet that apparently shows an SPD bike officer’s bike rolling over the head of an individual laying in the street. This matter will be referred to the Office of Professional Accountability for further investigation.”

1 hr 40 min ago

Seattle Police make more arrests as protests continue

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The Seattle Police have made additional arrests early this morning as protesters continue their violence against authorities, according to the police department.  

“Commanders on scene have declared the ongoing protest an unlawful assembly after multiple fires have been set, explosives have been thrown at officers, and property damage in the surrounding area…,” the Seattle Police Department said in a tweet. 

“Protestors continue to throw rocks, bottles, and even a fire extinguisher at officers. Additional arrests have been made,” police continued in a post on Twitter

1 hr 32 min ago

Former Philadelphia police commissioner defends grand jury indictment

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey speaks at an event at Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice, in Philadelphia, Pennysylvania, on February 28, 2020.
Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey speaks at an event at Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice, in Philadelphia, Pennysylvania, on February 28, 2020. Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Charles Ramsey, the former Philadelphia police commissioner and former Washington, DC, police chief, told CNN earlier tonight that he agreed with the grand jury's decision not to charge a single officer with killing Breonna Taylor.

Only one of the officers involved in her death was indicted, on the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.

"I do believe the one officer should have been charged -- what he did was reckless and certainly criminal. The other two officers, however, that were actually making entry into the apartment, I agree they should not have been charged criminally," Ramsey told CNN.

Ramsey said that although Taylor's death was "unfortunate" and "tragic," the other officers had been "justified in returning fire" because Taylor's boyfriend had fired the first shot when the police entered her apartment using a no-knock warrant.

What happened that night: Taylor was sleeping next to her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, in the early hours of March 13, when they heard a noise. They both got up and walked to the door.

"She's yelling at the top of her lungs -- and I am too at this point -- 'who is it?' " recalled Walker. "No answer. No response. No anything."

Police forced entry into the home, and Walker said he couldn't see but he fired one shot. After entering, an officer was shot in the leg, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said earlier today.

Collectively, the three officers at the scene fired more than 30 rounds.

2 hr 3 min ago

Journalist Jarrett Hill: The message of this indictment is, "We don't care about you"

Jarrett Hill attends the Black Women in Entertainment Celebration reception in Los Angeles, on February 27, 2019.
Jarrett Hill attends the Black Women in Entertainment Celebration reception in Los Angeles, on February 27, 2019. Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Jarrett Hill, a politics and pop culture journalist, told CNN earlier tonight that the indictment in Breonna Taylor's case only confirmed that "the system is not working for us."

"I think the message to the people across this country is we don't care about you, especially if you are black, and even more if you are women," he said. 

"People are not only upset. They are tired. We are burnt out. We are a country that have been through racial protest all throughout the year, but also Covid-19. We've dealt with a president who is a dumpster fire of stories every single day. And we see an election that is coming that does not look good for a lot of folks," he added.

"All of those things combined, put together with this moment of how frustrated we are about the ways Breonna Taylor was treated by the Louisville police, I think it really creates a perfect storm of a lot of things."

2 hr 13 min ago

Portland police declare a riot as protesters stay on the streets

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

Portland Police declare a riot due to protesters in Porland, Oregon, on September 24.
Portland Police declare a riot due to protesters in Porland, Oregon, on September 24. KPTV

It's nearing midnight in Portland, Oregon, but protesters are still active on the streets, even as police urge them to disperse.

“To those who have gathered outside of the Justice Center to include Central Precinct: This gathering is still declared a riot. Southwest Naito Parkway to Southwest 14th Avenue from Southwest Columbia Street to Southwest Harvey Milk is closed,” the Portland Police tweeted. 
“Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or OC munitions (Oleoresin Capsicum). Leave now.”

The police earlier said those associated with the gathering were part of an unlawful assembly.  

2 hr 17 min ago

Seattle protesters throwing objects at police, eight arrested so far

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

Protesters clashed with police in Seattle, Washington, on September 23.
Protesters clashed with police in Seattle, Washington, on September 23. KIRO

Protesters in Seattle, Washington, have started clashing with law enforcement, according to the Seattle Police Department. 

“Protestors are now throwing glass bottles at officers at 11/Pine St,” the police tweeted. “Protestors have begun throwing fireworks at the East Precinct nearly striking officers in the process. The bulk of the protestors are in the intersection at 11/Pine St.”

Police added that they had fired pepper spray after protesters cut security cameras at the East Precinct.

Eight people have been arrested so far, police said.

3 hr 58 min ago

FBI is asking for the public's help in investigating shooting of two police officers

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The FBI Louisville office is asking for the public’s help for information on those who were involved in the shooting of two police officers in Louisville, Kentucky tonight during the protests.

“FBI Louisville Is Seeking Information on Individuals Inciting Violence to Include the Shooting of Two Louisville Police Officers on September 23, 2020 During First Amendment-Protected Peaceful Demonstrations," according to a post on the FBI’s site. 
"We are asking for the public’s help to submit any videos related to the shooting of two LMPD officers on September 23, 2020, at approximately 8:30 PM near Broadway and South Brook Street.”
2 hr 22 min ago

It's getting late on the West Coast but protesters are still out

Protesters march in downtown Los Angeles during a demonstration held to demand justice for the death of Breonna Taylor after the results of a grand jury indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison in Los Angeles, California, on 23 September.
Protesters march in downtown Los Angeles during a demonstration held to demand justice for the death of Breonna Taylor after the results of a grand jury indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison in Los Angeles, California, on 23 September. Kyle Grillot/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It's just past 11:30 p.m. PT on the West Coast, but crowds of protesters are still marching after today's news of the indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.

Protesters are marching in downtown Los Angeles, California, where some demonstrators blocked a police vehicle earlier tonight.

Protesters are also on the streets of Portland, Oregon, where they have gathered near the Justice Center.

People marched in cities across the United States Wednesday, including New York, Philadelphia, Louisville, and Nashville.

3 hr 54 min ago

San Diego police declare unlawful assembly and order protesters to disperse

Police ordered hundreds of protesters to disperse from downtown San Diego tonight, after clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

"In response to acts of violence and vandalism, the protest in front of the SDPD Headquarters building (1401 Broadway) has now been declared an unlawful assembly," the police department said in a statement. 

The police said demonstrators may be arrested if they do not disperse. Officers also said there are several routes allowing free movement out of the area.

There are also other protests happening across the West Coast, including in Los Angeles, California and Portland, Oregon.