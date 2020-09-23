The Seattle Police Department has released imagery and information on arrests made Wednesday night. Seattle Police

The Seattle Police Department has just released information on the number of arrests made during last night's protests in the city.

“In total, officers arrested 13 individuals for charges ranging from property destruction, resisting arrest and failure to disperse as well as assault on an officer,” the department said in a news release.

Multiple officers sustained injuries, it added, including “one who was struck in the head with a baseball bat cracking his helmet.”

“In addition to this, the Seattle Police Department is aware of a video circulating on the internet that apparently shows an SPD bike officer’s bike rolling over the head of an individual laying in the street. This matter will be referred to the Office of Professional Accountability for further investigation.”