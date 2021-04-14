Prosecutors could decide today whether to charge the officer who shot Daunte Wright

Authorities guard a perimeter fence as demonstrators gather on the other side Tuesday, April 13, 2021, outside the Brooklyn Center (Minn.) Police Department during a protest over Sunday's shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. John Minchillo/AP

Hundreds gathered for a third night of protests to express anger over the police killing of a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb as prosecutors could decide as soon as Wednesday whether to charge the officer authorities say shot him.

The Washington County prosecutor is weighing charges for former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, he told CNN.

"I hope to have a charging decision by tomorrow," prosecutor Pete Orput said in an email Tuesday afternoon. "I just received voluminous documents, and with enough coffee, I'll have something tomorrow."

Wright's death Sunday during a traffic stop, which then-Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said appeared to be the result of Potter mistaking her gun for her Taser, has sparked widespread anger.