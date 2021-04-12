Police chief explains what led to Daunte Wright's traffic stop

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon was asked to explain what led to the initial traffic stop that ultimately preceded Daunte Wright's death.

"From what I understood from the public safety briefing there was an expired registration on the vehicle. The tags were expired. Upon arrival when the officer made contact, at that time when he walked up to the car he discovered there was a hanging item from the rearview mirror. So there was a contact that the officer went up there initially for, obtained his ID, or his name, he walked back to his car and at that time he ran his name and he found out that he had a warrant. That's why they removed him from the car and they were making custodial arrest," Gannon told reporters at a news conference.

"Can you tell us more about the warrants?" a reporter asked.

"I have very little information on the warrant other than it was a gross misdemeanor warrant," he said.

Wright died following an encounter with Brooklyn Center police, when he was fatally shot at a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.