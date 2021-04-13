Brooklyn Center mayor says he has not accepted the resignation from the officer that shot Wright
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott was grilled during another tense news conference today after he announced that the officer who shot Daunte Wright had submitted her resignation.
People in the room during the news conference expressed concerns that the officer, Kim Potter, would be allowed to resign and not be fired. Elliott responded that he has "not accepted her resignation" yet.
He said his office is continuing to review the matter.
57 min ago
Daunte Wright's family: "He was loved. He was ours."
Daunte Wright's family described their pain and frustration after he was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer on Sunday.
The mother of Wright's 2-year-old son said he was "stolen" from the family.
"My son, he don't have a dad," Chyna Whitaker said at a news conference today. "I feel like they stole my son's dad from him."
Wright's aunt spoke in lieu of her brother, Wright's father, because he was too heartbroken to address the crowd himself, a lawyer for the family said.
"My nephew was 20 years old — 20 years old," his aunt said. "He was loved. He was ours. He came from us."
One of Wright's cousins grew emotional as he described how he won't be able to spend another holiday with him.
"I won't be able to spend holidays with him anymore," he said, adding that the 4th of July was their favorite, because they'd set off Roman candles together.
"We're not going to be able to do that no more," he said.
1 hr 10 min ago
Brooklyn Center mayor's message to the community: "We're taking this situation very seriously"
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said he hopes the message the city's leadership can send to the community following the police shooting of Daunte Wright is that "we're taking this situation very seriously."
Elliott said despite things not unfolding "the way we thought, ultimately they should unfold." He added that he hopes "that we're turning over a new leaf."
The mayor said he's confident that the city and police department will develop a community-based approach, which includes working with strong voices within the community who are influences and also partnering directly with the police department.
Elliott expressed his hope that the leadership will provide people that opportunity to "speak-up and deliver their grievances" directly to the government.
"We want the community to know that this leadership for the department here, these are two individuals who are in the acting chief in particular, they both are committed, committed to engaging the community, engaging people who are out here protesting and that's the message we want to send. We think that we can do both. We can keep the community safe and we can do that by working with the community and working with leaders," Elliott explained.
1 hr 14 min ago
Brooklyn Center acting police chief says he learned about changes at the department in the past hour
From CNN’s Carma Hassan
Brooklyn Center’s Acting Police Chief Tony Gruenig, speaking at a news conference today, said he just learned about the changes to the police department in the past hour.
Earlier in the news conference, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said that Police Chief Tim Gannon had resigned following the shooting of Daunte Wright. The officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, has also resigned.
“It’s very chaotic right now. We were just informed, less than a half hour or an hour ago about the whole change of status. There’s just a lot of chaos going on right now, we’re just trying to wrap our heads around the situation and try and create some calm,” said Gruenig, who has been with the police department for 19 years.
Elliott said Gruenig has spent a lot of time in the community and knows the city well.
1 hr 17 min ago
Brooklyn Center mayor says it was the officer's decision to resign
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott said that the former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, Kim Potter, decided on her own to resign from the police department.
"We did not ask her to resign. That was a decision she made," he said.
He said he "couldn't agree more" with the officer's decision.
1 hr 30 min ago
Floyd family "will fight for justice" for Daunte Wright
George Floyd's brother extended his family's condolences to the family of Daunte Wright.
"We will stand in support with you all," Philonise Floyd said at a news conference today.
"We will fight for justice for this family, just like we're fighting for our brother," he added. "Please pray for this family."
Floyd was killed in May 2020 after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin — who is charged with second-degree unintentionalmurder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — is currently on trial. The 12th day of testimony began this morning.
Wright was killed Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — which is about 10 miles away from where Chauvin's trial is playing out.
1 hr 29 min ago
Attorney Ben Crump: "Daunte Wright's life matters"
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Ben Crump, an attorney for the family of Daunte Wright, spoke during a news conference about the police shooting of Wright in Minnesota.
Crump said it was a "bittersweet" moment to be speaking to the crowd because George Floyd's family, who he also represents, came out to support Wright's family.
He expressed outrage since Wright was killed just 10 miles from where the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is taking place.
Crump said it was hard for him to fathom that a police officer would "kill another unarmed Black man" during such a critical trial regarding excessive force.
"If ever there was ever a time when nobody should be killed by police, it is during this pinnacle trial of Derek Chauvin," he said. "We believed with everything in our heart, Katie, that police would be on their best behavior. That they would exercise their greatest standard of care. That they would concentrate on deescalation in a way that they have never concentrated in America."
"Regrettably, two days ago" Wright was killed during a traffic citation, Crump said.
"Daunte Wright's life matters," he said.
1 hr 33 min ago
Brooklyn Center Police chief has resigned, mayor says
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott said today that Police Chief Tim Gannon has resigned following the shooting of Daunte Wright. The officer who shot Wright has also resigned.
"As of this morning, we have the resignation — we have received a resignation letter from officer Kim Potter. And in addition to that, we have also received a letter of resignation from the police chief," Elliott said at a news conference today.
Elliott said that Commander Tony Gruenig is going to be the acting chief.
1 hr 46 min ago
Officer who shot Daunte Wright resigns from police department
From CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus and Kara Devlin
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told CNN that officer Kim Potter has resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Potter is accused of killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright in what the police chief described as an accidental shooting. She had been with the police department for 26 years.
In a letter to Elliott, acting City Manager Reggie Edwards and Police Chief Tim Gannon, Potter wrote that she “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability.”