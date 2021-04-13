Brooklyn Center mayor says he has not accepted the resignation from the officer that shot Wright

Chyna Whitaker CNN

Daunte Wright's family described their pain and frustration after he was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer on Sunday.

The mother of Wright's 2-year-old son said he was "stolen" from the family.

"My son, he don't have a dad," Chyna Whitaker said at a news conference today. "I feel like they stole my son's dad from him."

Wright's aunt spoke in lieu of her brother, Wright's father, because he was too heartbroken to address the crowd himself, a lawyer for the family said.

"My nephew was 20 years old — 20 years old," his aunt said. "He was loved. He was ours. He came from us."

One of Wright's cousins grew emotional as he described how he won't be able to spend another holiday with him.

"I won't be able to spend holidays with him anymore," he said, adding that the 4th of July was their favorite, because they'd set off Roman candles together.

"We're not going to be able to do that no more," he said.