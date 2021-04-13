US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Chauvin trial: Day 12

live news

Live

Daunte Wright shooting

Live Updates

The latest on the police shooting of Daunte Wright

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:34 p.m. ET, April 13, 2021
22 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
37 min ago

Prosecutor "hopes" to have charging decision for officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright by tomorrow 

From CNN’s Brad Parks and Keith Allen

\Officer Kim Potter is seen in a file photo from 2007.
\Officer Kim Potter is seen in a file photo from 2007. Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune/Getty Images/FILE

Washington County Prosecutor Pete Orput told CNN that he “hopes” to have a charging decision regarding former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by Wednesday.

CNN previously reported that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman sent the case to the Washington County Attorney’s Office to make the charging decision in this case.

Potter was identified as the officer who shot Wright, and the Brooklyn Center mayor said she resigned from the police department.

The move is part of a new procedure agreed upon by five urban county attorneys in Minnesota concerning police use of force cases where they are moved to different counties, “to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases,” Freeman said in a statement.

“I hope to have a charging decision by tomorrow,” Orput told CNN in an email Tuesday afternoon. “I just received voluminous documents and with enough coffee, I’ll have something tomorrow.”

1 hr 39 min ago

Biden addresses "pretty painful week" with members of the Congressional Black Caucus

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden addressed a "pretty painful week" with members of the Congressional Black Caucus at the White House on Wednesday, discussing the passing of Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, the shooting of Daunte Wright and the Derek Chauvin trial.

“Daunte Wright in Minnesota, that godawful shooting resulting in his death in the midst of an ongoing over the killing of George Floyd, and lord only knows what’s happened based on what the verdict will or will not be there,” Biden said during remarks in the Oval Office Tuesday, alluding to the possibility of further unrest in Minnesota after the Chauvin verdict comes down.

The President also discussed the need for equity in the Black community, saying the government can create real change with regards to policing as well as economic inequality.

“But we’re in the business, all of us meeting today, to deliver some real change,” Biden said, discussing an executive order he signed upon taking office to focus on equity.

Biden thanked the members of the Congressional Black Caucus he was meeting with for their support in passing the American Rescue Plan which he said helped address eliminating child poverty and he thanked them for ideas they shared with him that helped shape the American Jobs Plan proposal.

“And so I look forward to discussing all these priorities, the CBC priorities, and the goals you have for the community. But quite frankly, the goals you have for the community are good for every community,” Biden said.

1 hr 44 min ago

George Floyd's brother tells Wright family: We will stand in support with you 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

CNN
CNN

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, offered his condolences and vowed to stand with the family of Daunte Wright.

"We will stand in support with you...the world is traumatized, watching another African-American man being slayed," he said at a news conference today.  

Philonise Floyd said he woke up Tuesday morning with the shooting on his mind, adding, "I don't want to see another victim."

He said Wright's killing reminded him of Oscar Grant, who was killed on New Year's Day in 2009 by a police officer in Oakland, California. The officer killed Grant said he "accidentally" shot grant when reaching for the taser, CNN has reported.  

"It's a time for change, and that time is now," said Philonise Floyd. "Minneapolis, you can't sweep this under the rug anymore."

"We're here and we will fight for justice for his family, just like we're fighting for our brother," he said.  

Philonise Floyd called for protesters across the nation to stand up "because times like this, people need hugs, people need to be given love, this mom is grieving."

 

2 hr 47 min ago

Brooklyn Center mayor says they've asked for Thin Blue Line flag to be removed

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said they have asked for the Thin Blue Line flag outside the police department to be removed.

“We don’t want the flag to be a flashpoint that angers people and does that in a way that, you know, that they’re going to come to the department,” he said.

2 hr 48 min ago

Brooklyn Center mayor says he has not accepted the resignation from the officer that shot Wright

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott was grilled during another tense news conference today after he announced that the officer who shot Daunte Wright had submitted her resignation.

People in the room during the news conference expressed concerns that the officer, Kim Potter, would be allowed to resign and not be fired. Elliott responded that he has "not accepted her resignation" yet.

He said his office is continuing to review the matter.

2 hr 36 min ago

Daunte Wright's family: "He was loved. He was ours."

Chyna Whitaker
Chyna Whitaker CNN

Daunte Wright's family described their pain and frustration after he was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer on Sunday.

The mother of Wright's 2-year-old son said he was "stolen" from the family.

"My son, he don't have a dad," Chyna Whitaker said at a news conference today. "I feel like they stole my son's dad from him."

Wright's aunt spoke in lieu of her brother, Wright's father, because he was too heartbroken to address the crowd himself, a lawyer for the family said.

"My nephew was 20 years old — 20 years old," his aunt said. "He was loved. He was ours. He came from us."

One of Wright's cousins grew emotional as he described how he won't be able to spend another holiday with him.

"I won't be able to spend holidays with him anymore," he said, adding that the 4th of July was their favorite, because they'd set off Roman candles together.

"We're not going to be able to do that no more," he said.

2 hr 49 min ago

Brooklyn Center mayor's message to the community: "We're taking this situation very seriously"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said he hopes the message the city's leadership can send to the community following the police shooting of Daunte Wright is that "we're taking this situation very seriously."

Elliott said despite things not unfolding "the way we thought, ultimately they should unfold." He added that he hopes "that we're turning over a new leaf."

The mayor said he's confident that the city and police department will develop a community-based approach, which includes working with strong voices within the community who are influences and also partnering directly with the police department.

Elliott expressed his hope that the leadership will provide people that opportunity to "speak-up and deliver their grievances" directly to the government.

"We want the community to know that this leadership for the department here, these are two individuals who are in the acting chief in particular, they both are committed, committed to engaging the community, engaging people who are out here protesting and that's the message we want to send. We think that we can do both. We can keep the community safe and we can do that by working with the community and working with leaders," Elliott explained.

2 hr 53 min ago

Brooklyn Center acting police chief says he learned about changes at the department in the past hour

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

KARE
KARE

Brooklyn Center’s Acting Police Chief Tony Gruenig, speaking at a news conference today, said he just learned about the changes to the police department in the past hour. 

Earlier in the news conference, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said that Police Chief Tim Gannon had resigned following the shooting of Daunte Wright. The officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, has also resigned.

“It’s very chaotic right now. We were just informed, less than a half hour or an hour ago about the whole change of status. There’s just a lot of chaos going on right now, we’re just trying to wrap our heads around the situation and try and create some calm,” said Gruenig, who has been with the police department for 19 years.

Elliott said Gruenig has spent a lot of time in the community and knows the city well.

2 hr 56 min ago

Brooklyn Center mayor says it was the officer's decision to resign

CNN
CNN

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott said that the former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, Kim Potter, decided on her own to resign from the police department.

"We did not ask her to resign. That was a decision she made," he said.

He said he "couldn't agree more" with the officer's decision.