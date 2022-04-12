There are "no active explosive devices" at scene of Brooklyn subway shooting, NYPD says

Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station, where “several undetonated devices” were also found, the New York City Fire Department said.
The FDNY did not elaborate on the devices that were found, but did say that multiple people were found shot upon arrival to a call for a smoke condition at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.
Several law enforcement sources also told CNN multiple people have been injured from what appears to be gunshots at a subway station in Brooklyn.
The New York Police Department says it is investigating.
“Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn,” the NYPD tweeted.
“Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” it continued.
The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which operates the subways, said it is also investigating.
“D/N/R trains are holding in stations in both directions in Brooklyn because of an NYPD investigation at 36 St,” the MTA tweeted.