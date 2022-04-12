(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has Covid-19, has been briefed on the Brooklyn subway shooting, his spokesperson Fabien Levy said.

“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate,” Levy tweeted.

Some background: Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

“This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” Levy said in the statement Sunday.

The mayor's spokesperson said on Sunday that Adams was "isolating" and would "continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely."