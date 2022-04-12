US
Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 10:48 a.m. ET, April 12, 2022
1 min ago

President Biden briefed on Brooklyn shooting

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

White House senior staff are in touch with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Psaki added.

See the tweet:

19 min ago

US attorney general and Homeland Security secretary briefed on Brooklyn shooting

From CNN's Jessica Schneider and Priscilla Alvarez

Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary briefing and is monitoring the situation in Brooklyn, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has also been briefed, according to a tweet from his spokesperson.

Read his spokesperson's tweet:

22 min ago

Schools in the area of the Brooklyn subway shooting are sheltering in, Education Department says

From CNN's Yon Pomrenze

All schools in the nearby Brooklyn area are on a “shelter in” order, which means no one is allowed to leave the building, and only students are allowed in, a Department of Education spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson would not clarify how many schools or how wide the swath is.

14 min ago

ATF is on the scene of the Brooklyn subway shooting

(John Minchillo/AP)
The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives said it is at the Brooklyn subway station where multiple people were shot, according to its Twitter account.

The ATF said it is assisting the New York City Police Department in its investigation.

The NYPD said there are no active explosive devices "at this time" at the scene. A possible smoke device was detonated at the Brooklyn subway station, a senior law enforcement official told CNN.

See what's happening at the scene:

25 min ago

There are "no active explosive devices" at scene of Brooklyn subway shooting, NYPD says

(John Minchillo/AP)
The New York City Police Department said there are no active explosive devices "at this time" at the Brooklyn subway station where multiple people were shot on Tuesday morning.

“Several undetonated devices” were found earlier, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Witnesses are encouraged to call authorities if they have information, and the police department asked people to stay clear of the area around the 36th Street and 4th Avenue station in Sunset Park.

24 min ago

New York governor says she's been briefed on the shooting in Brooklyn

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she's been briefed on this "developing situation" in Brooklyn.

The governor said her office will work with the MTA and the NYPD as the investigation continues.

Read her tweet:

37 min ago

NYC mayor briefed on Brooklyn subway shooting

From CNN's Athena Jones

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has Covid-19, has been briefed on the Brooklyn subway shooting, his spokesperson Fabien Levy said.

“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate,” Levy tweeted.

Some background: Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

“This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” Levy said in the statement Sunday.

The mayor's spokesperson said on Sunday that Adams was "isolating" and would "continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely."

57 min ago

13 transported to area hospitals after subway shooting, FDNY says

From CNN's Brynn Gingras

Thirteen people have been transported to area hospitals after a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station, the New York City Fire Department told CNN.

Earlier, sources said that five people have been shot.

CNN is working to identify the nature of potential injuries of the 13 people who were sent to the hospital.

54 min ago

Multiple subway lines suspended in Brooklyn due to investigation, MTA says

Some subway lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan have been suspended or delayed due to the investigation into "an incident" at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

"There is a major disruption to service while NYPD responds to an incident at 36 St," the MTA tweeted.

The New York City Fire Department said multiple people were found shot at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station in Sunset Park at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

There is no service on the D/N/R line in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan, and the MTA said to expect "major delays" on the B/D/F and N/Q/R lines.