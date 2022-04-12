President Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.
White House senior staff are in touch with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Psaki added.
See the tweet:
19 min ago
US attorney general and Homeland Security secretary briefed on Brooklyn shooting
From CNN's Jessica Schneider and Priscilla Alvarez
Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary briefing and is monitoring the situation in Brooklyn, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has also been briefed, according to a tweet from his spokesperson.
Read his spokesperson's tweet:
22 min ago
Schools in the area of the Brooklyn subway shooting are sheltering in, Education Department says
From CNN's Yon Pomrenze
All schools in the nearby Brooklyn area are on a “shelter in” order, which means no one is allowed to leave the building, and only students are allowed in, a Department of Education spokesperson explained.
The spokesperson would not clarify how many schools or how wide the swath is.
14 min ago
ATF is on the scene of the Brooklyn subway shooting
The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives said it is at the Brooklyn subway station where multiple people were shot, according to its Twitter account.
Witnesses are encouraged to call authorities if they have information, and the police department asked people to stay clear of the area around the 36th Street and 4th Avenue station in Sunset Park.
24 min ago
New York governor says she's been briefed on the shooting in Brooklyn
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she's been briefed on this "developing situation" in Brooklyn.
The governor said her office will work with the MTA and the NYPD as the investigation continues.
Read her tweet:
37 min ago
NYC mayor briefed on Brooklyn subway shooting
From CNN's Athena Jones
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has Covid-19, has been briefed on the Brooklyn subway shooting, his spokesperson Fabien Levy said.
“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate,” Levy tweeted.
Some background: Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from his spokesperson.
“This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” Levy said in the statement Sunday.
The mayor's spokesperson said on Sunday that Adams was "isolating" and would "continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely."
57 min ago
13 transported to area hospitals after subway shooting, FDNY says
From CNN's Brynn Gingras
Thirteen people have been transported to area hospitals after a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station, the New York City Fire Department told CNN.
Earlier, sources said that five people have been shot.
CNN is working to identify the nature of potential injuries of the 13 people who were sent to the hospital.
54 min ago
Multiple subway lines suspended in Brooklyn due to investigation, MTA says
Some subway lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan have been suspended or delayed due to the investigation into "an incident" at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority.
"There is a major disruption to service while NYPD responds to an incident at 36 St," the MTA tweeted.
The New York City Fire Department said multiple people were found shot at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station in Sunset Park at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.
There is no service on the D/N/R line in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan, and the MTA said to expect "major delays" on the B/D/F and N/Q/R lines.