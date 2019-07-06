Ridgecrest earthquake rocks Southern California
California governor declares state of emergency for San Bernardino County
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County following the second high-magnitude earthquake on Friday.
A state of emergency was declared in Ridgecrest on Thursday in the aftermath of the first 6.4-magnitude quake.
The full text of the emergency proclamation can be viewed here.
Southern California braced for more aftershocks
Preliminary estimates show there is a 10% chance of a further magnitude 7 or higher earthquake, according to Lucy Jones, a Seismologist with Caltech.
At an overnight news conference, Jones said aftershocks will continue.
She said the earthquakes that struck near Ridgecrest on Thursday and Friday were part of an ongoing sequence of a "very energetic system," Jones said.
The latest 7.1-magnitude earthquake was the mainshock, while Thursday's 6.4-magnitude quake was a foreshock, according to Jones.
Officials have also warned about the possibilities of more earthquakes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's activated the state emergency operation center to its highest level.
"The state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders," he tweeted Friday night.
Here's how to stay safe during earthquake
CNN's Scottie Andrew has this guide on how to stay safe before, during and after earthquake, according to the Department of Homeland Security, Earthquake Country Alliance and Red Cross:
Drop, cover and hold on: Try to avoid moving too much; if the quake is severe, it'll likely knock you to the ground.
Avoid windows: Flying objects could break through the glass and cause harm, so keep away.
Stay where you are: If you're in bed, stay there, but cover your face and neck with a pillow. If you're inside, don't run outside -- parts of the building's exterior could fall from overhead. If you're driving, stop your vehicle in an area clear of trees, buildings, overpasses or wires.
Don't take the elevator: Even if the power isn't out, the elevator could stop working if quakes continue. It's best to stay put, then take the stairs when it's safe to move.
How earthquakes are measured
The two earthquakes in Southern California were the strongest to hit the area in decades.
The 7.1-magnitude quake on Friday was five times bigger than Thursday's, but released 11 times the amount of energy than the 6.4 shake on Thursday, CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller said.
Earthquakes are measured using seismographs, which monitor the seismic waves that travel through the Earth after an earthquake strikes, CNN's Emily Smith writes.
Where the earthquake struck
The latest earthquake struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey.
It was the second quake to hit the area in just two days, following Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake that was also centered near Ridgecrest.
Some Ridgecrest residents are sleeping outside
Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said many of the city's residents are sleeping outside following the second powerful earthquake to hit their city in just two days.
"Many of them have experienced something that is very traumatic, somewhat unknown to most of them and many of them are sleeping outside tonight," she said.
They are fearful to be in their homes and we are offering any services as noted earlier -- we have places for people to shelter here, but many are choosing to just be with their neighbors in their sidewalks and driveways and some of them are in the streets," she added.
Megan Person, Director of Countywide Communications for the Bakersfield Emergency Operation Center, said 129 residents are currently sheltering at the Kerr McGee Community Center in Ridgecrest.
"Everything was rocking and swaying"
CNN's Paul Vercammen describes the scene following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California.
The quake was the second to strike near the city of Ridgecrest in less than two days. It was stronger and lasted longer than Thursday's 6.4 -magnitude earthquake.