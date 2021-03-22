Officials say the investigation is just starting. Here is what we don't know yet.

Shoppers are escorted out of a King Soopers grocery where a gunman opened fire on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty Images

Police say "multiple people" were killed during a shooting at King Soopers supermarket, including one Boulder police officer.

They provided information at a news conference just a few minutes ago, but they said the investigation is just starting.

Here is what we don't know:

The suspect:

Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said there is one suspect in custody, but they are still investigating if they were the only shooter. Officials say the suspect is being treated for their injuries.

Yamaguchi said they also don't have a motive yet. He said it will be part of the investigation to determine if there was any relationship between the gunman and the people in the store, adding he does not know if the shooter had any connection to any of the employees.

Officials said they do not know what type of weapon was used or if the suspect was wearing military gear.

Earlier today, CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away into an ambulance. Yamaguchi said he cannot confirm who this person is.

The victims:

The police commander said "multiple people" were killed in the shooting, including one Boulder police officer. Yamaguchi said police are still determining how many people died.

Michael Dougherty, the district attorney for Boulder County, added victims' families were still being notified.

Yamaguchi said they do not know how many people were inside the store during the shooting. He said this will be another part of the ongoing investigation.

Next steps:

Yamaguchi said the suspect has not been charged yet and there are no scheduled court hearings right now. Officials said the investigation is in the very early stages and there is still a lot of work to do.

Dougherty vowed to get justice for those involved.

Watch here: