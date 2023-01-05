Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II warms up before a game October 2. (Jenna Watson/IndyStar/USA Today Network/Reuters)

Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Rodney Thomas II detailed visiting his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin in the hospital while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Thomas said he had no idea what had happened to Hamlin until his dad Facetimed him. Thomas said he got in his car and drove to the University of Cincinnati medical center to be with Hamlin.

"I had a goal," Thomas said. "I knew where I was going, so I just got on the road and I just went. Laser-focused."

Thomas said he held Hamlin's hand and spoke to him.

"I know he could hear me," Thomas said. "Even if he couldn't hear me, it didn't matter. I said what I had to say."

Thomas met Hamlin at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh where the two were teammates and also became close friends, according to the Colts website. Thomas said he and Hamlin talked every day and even spoke before Monday's game.

"It calmed me way down," Thomas said of being able to see Hamlin in the hospital. "It made the trip home a lot easier. I could go home and know he's gonna be straight, I got him. We all got him. Everybody's behind him. You see what's going on, everybody's behind him. And when he walks out of there and he sees the support he has, it's going to be a real special day."

Rodney Thomas II brings down Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen on December 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Robert Scheer/USA Today Sports/Reuters)

The Colts are scheduled to play the Houston Texans on Sunday. Thomas said he will have Hamlin on his mind during the game.

"I'm putting it right where it's gotta be — right in my mind and playing for him, playing for what he represents," Thomas said.

Thomas added that he has "no doubt" Hamlin will walk out of the hospital on his own.

"No doubt in my mind," Thomas said. "He's a fighter. No other thought in my mind of him walking out under his own power."

Thomas was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Colts out of Yale University.