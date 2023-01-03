Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin and Higgins fell to the ground from the impact of the tackle during the first quarter. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

Hamlin is examined on the field. (Jeff Dean/AP)

An ambulance was brought onto the field and he was administered CPR, according to an ESPN broadcast.

Video footage and photos from the ground show team trainers and paramedics rushing to his side on the field within 10 seconds of him collapsing.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts as Hamlin is examined. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Bills players huddle and pray after Hamlin's collapse. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Hamlin's Bills teammates appeared visibly distressed, huddling together on the field as CPR was administered to him.

Hamlin was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is now in critical condition, according to a statement from the NFL.

Players look on as an ambulance arrives on the field. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The game was officially postponed, the NFL said.

Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Hamlin leaves the stadium. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Siran Neal reacts after teammate Hamlin's injury. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)