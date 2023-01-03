Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
An ambulance was brought onto the field and he was administered CPR, according to an ESPN broadcast.
Video footage and photos from the ground show team trainers and paramedics rushing to his side on the field within 10 seconds of him collapsing.
Meanwhile, Hamlin's Bills teammates appeared visibly distressed, huddling together on the field as CPR was administered to him.
Hamlin was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is now in critical condition, according to a statement from the NFL.
The game was officially postponed, the NFL said.