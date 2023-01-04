US
NFL star Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 0930 GMT (1730 HKT) January 4, 2023
1 hr 32 min ago

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game. Here's what that means

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Adrienne Broaddus

It is still unclear what led to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest — a condition that results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Death can occur quickly if help isn’t rendered immediately.

It is not the same as a heart attack or heart failure.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained that when the heart is not beating well, fluid can sometimes back up into the lungs and make it hard for medical staff to oxygenate the patient. So, they will flip the person on their stomach into a prone position to make breathing easier.

Gupta also said it sounds like Hamlin is still having a significant amount of cardiac dysfunction and his heart cannot pump enough blood.

One of the treatment options is to decrease the body’s demand for oxygenated blood.

“So you want to improve the amount of circulation, but in the interim, you can also decrease the demand by sedating somebody, by keeping them on a breathing machine,” he said.
“Sometimes they’ll even use cooling agents, hypothermia it’s called, to basically almost put the body in more of a hibernation-like state so it’s not demanding as much oxygenated blood. That’s part of the reason he would be on a breathing machine as well.”

Hamlin's condition: The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety is on a ventilator to relieve some of the strain on his lungs, which have been damaged, according to his uncle Dorrian Glenn.

The doctors told Glenn his nephew has also been “flipped over on his stomach” in the hospital to help with the blood on his lungs, he said, adding, “It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way.”

On-field injuries are not uncommon in the NFL, which often resumes play even after severe cases. But several current and former players have said Hamlin’s cardiac arrest felt especially disturbing as medical personnel fought to save his life while fans and players looked on.

1 hr 10 min ago

Former NFL player Benjamin Watson: "Football is a 100% injury sport"


Benjamin Watson #82 of the Cleveland Browns stiff arms Miles Burris #56 of the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson told CNN that all professional players understand the sport is inherently dangerous.

“One thing you learn very early in football is that football is a 100% injury sport,” the 16-year NFL veteran said Tuesday.

He added that what happened to Damar Hamlin isn't considered "probable," but "we understand that these things happen when you have high-speed collisions with world class athletes."

“I think what you saw was just the reaction of players when their brother went down, somebody they’ve ate meals with and they’ve bled with and they’ve gone through training camp with and somebody that you truly get to know and get to love," he said.
4 hr 29 min ago

Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition. Here's what you need to know

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday night, his team said.

Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field after he collapsed, the Bills said.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Hamlin's condition: The player remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit in critical condition, the Bills tweeted Tuesday. Hamlin's uncle told CNN that the player had to be resuscitated twice — once on the field, and a second time in the hospital. Hamlin sustained some damage to his lungs and is now on a ventilator to help with his breathing while sedated, his uncle said.
  • Family thanks supporters: In a statement Tuesday, released via Hamlin's friend Jordon Rooney, the player's family expressed gratitude "for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," and thanked fans for their prayers and millions of dollars in donations to his foundation's toy drive.
  • No new date for game: The NFL said it "has made no decision regarding the possible resumption" of the Bills-Bengals game. It added that no changes have been made to the Week 18 NFL schedule.
  • Focus on Hamlin: The NFL players' union said in a statement Tuesday that "our focus remains on Damar." The union added that it is in touch with the teams and the NFL to provide support for all players affected.
  • Teammates rally: Hamlin's team landed back in Buffalo at 3:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while several of his teammates chose to stay behind in Cincinnati . A source with the Bills said the players and staff are still processing what they witnessed Monday night and everyone was "exhausted."
4 hr 33 min ago

Damar Hamlin is always looking out for others, friend says

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Damar Hamlin's friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney described the 24-year-old player as "someone who always looks out for others."

"He’s someone who is selfless. He’s charismatic. He’s super caring. He’s always looking out for others," Rooney told CNN. "It doesn’t matter how he’s feeling, what went on that day, he’s giving himself to others to make sure other people in the room feel welcome, feel appreciated, feel inspired."

After Hamlin's collapse Monday night, a GoFundMe toy drive he organized saw a surge in donations, with more than $5.8 million now pledged by more than 197,000 donors.

Rooney said Hamlin started the Chasing M’s Foundation in college before his NFL contract. He had sponsored a toy drive, a back-to-school program, summer program and summer camp. 

"His foundation, Chasing M’s foundation, really helps to support young people chasing their dreams in Pittsburgh," Rooney said.

1 hr 14 min ago

Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins praises NFL for postponing the game

From CNN's Kevin Dotson


Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, in Orchard Park, New York. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins expressed gratitude for the NFL's decision to postpone Monday night’s game following teammate Damar Hamlin's collapse.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field mid-game in Cincinnati. The game was suspended with nearly six minutes left in the first quarter and later was officially postponed — an unusual move for a league that often resumes play even after severe injuries.

Dawkins told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday that he's "truly blessed" players weren't forced to keep playing.

"The fact that we did not have to go back out there on that field and play just shows that there is care, and that’s all we can ever ask for is that we get treated as people," Dawkins said.

"Because most people just treat us as athletes, and as superstars, and some people like celebrities, but in that moment they treated us like people. And being treated as a person that is cared for, it’s a beautiful feeling. And I’m thankful that I was treated as a person and so was the rest of my teammates because at the end of the day, we are people. And we have feelings, we have emotions, we cry, we hurt. And we have families, and they hurt and they cry. We’re individuals that are imperfect and the world wants us to be perfect, and I’m thankful that the NFL has definitely put us first.”

While wearing a hat emblazoned with the name of Hamlin’s clothing company and charitable toy drive, "Chasing M's," Dawkins described his teammate as a fighter.

"And he’s fighting, and he’s going to keep fighting," he added. "And we know our teammate, and he is one of the strongest guys, so he’s going to keep fighting and he’s going to make it. And he’s just going to keep pushing and keep pushing because that’s what we’re all built for and that’s what he’s been built for."

8 hr 41 min ago

Hamlin's uncle describes football player in the hospital room

From CNN's Adrienne Broaddus

Damar Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said his nephew is “flipped over on his stomach” in the hospital to help with the blood on his lungs. 

Doctors said that Hamlin is on his stomach to help take the pressure off the lungs, so they don’t have to work as hard, Glenn told CNN on Tuesday.

The next step is to get Hamlin, who is still sedated on a ventilator, to breathe on his own, he added.

1 hr 48 min ago

Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, uncle tells CNN

From CNN's  Adrienne Broaddus, David Close, Elizabeth Wolfe, Jason Hanna, Homero De la Fuente and Adrienne Broaddus


A general view of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center is pictured on January 02. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still sedated after having to be resuscitated twice Monday, his uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN outside of the University of Cincinnati hospital.

“His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital,” Glenn said.

Glenn said he was in Pittsburgh watching the game, which was just in the first quarter.

“I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life,” he added.

“They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Glenn said, asking people to continue to pray for his nephew.

Hamlin is still in critical condition after the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati, his team said Tuesday, a stunning moment that left players weeping, praying and embracing as their teammate was taken away by ambulance.

8 hr 39 min ago

Buffalo Bills players and staff still processing what they witnessed Monday night

From CNN's Coy Wire

Buffalo Bills players and staff are still processing what they witnessed Monday night when safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field mid-game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a source within the team.

The Bills didn't land in Buffalo until 3:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday after they watched their teammate need to have his heartbeat restored on the field.

“Everyone is exhausted," the source told CNN.

It comes on top of a series of difficult situations faced by the team, including having to deal with the mass shooting which killed 10 people and wounded three at a Buffalo grocery store in May, the deaths of at least 39 people in Erie County, New York, due to the Buffalo blizzard, having their November home game moved to Detroit and getting stuck in Chicago during Christmas time, the source said.

As for Hamlin, the Bills are in a "wait-and-see mode," including the team's medical staff, the source said.

The Bills have not discussed any specific ways to help the family through this time as they are hoping there will be recovery, the source said.

The team is still determining how it will handle its typical, weekly media availability.

As of now, it is a day-to-day determination. "We will see what the appetite might be for anyone to speak,” the source added.
8 hr 37 min ago

All 32 NFL teams change Twitter profile picture to "Pray For Damar"

From CNN's Wayne L. Sterling

All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati.

The profile picture reads "Pray for Damar" along with Hamlin's jersey number 3.