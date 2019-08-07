US reels after mass shootings
Trump — and protesters — just got to the Dayton hospital
President Trump and the first lady arrived to the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, moments ago.
The protesters came, too.
Protesters chanted "No more hate!" and "Dayton strong!" as black SUVs pulled into the hospital. They later sang, "hey hey, ho ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"
While visiting the hospital, Trump is expected to meet first responders, medical professionals and some victims and families.
She brought her 3 young daughters to protest Trump's Ohio visit
Elizabeth Burke, 35, brought her young daughters to protest President Trump’s visit to Dayton, Ohio.
She painted a gun control sign with them: (in the photo above, from left) 8-year-old Avery, 6-year-old Abby and 8-year-old and Aly.
Asked why she brought her girls out today, she got teary-eyed and told CNN:
“Kids are dying. ... They need to see that these are the kids that could be taken.”
The White House will host a session on violent online extremism this week
The White House will host internet and technology companies on Friday for a summit focused on violent extremism online. It's the first public engagement meeting convened following last weekend's deadly shootings.
"The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
President Trump is not expected to attend the session. A list of participants isn't yet available.
Trump will visit a Dayton hospital that treated shooting victims
President Trump will visit Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, during his stop in the grief-stricken city.
"Today, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Miami Valley Hospital to thank first responders and hospital staff, as well as meet with victims and families," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
Trump is expected to meet with first responders, hospital staff and possibly some survivors of the shooting while at the facility.
A Level 1 trauma center, Miami Valley Hospital treated multiple victims from the weekend's shooting.
The White House said Trump will be accompanied by Mary Boosalis, president of Premier Health; Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital; and Mikki Clancy, chief operating officer of Miami Valley Hospital.
These are the signs protesters are carrying in Ohio
Anti-Trump protesters have gathered in Dayton, Ohio. The President and first lady Melania Trump are visiting the city following this weekend's mass shooting, which left nine people dead.
The protesters have set up a "Trump Baby" balloon, and many are holding signs. Some of the messages read:
- "Do something"
- "Ban assault weapons"
- "We need gun control not thoughts & prayers"
- "Trump's presence only worsens our trauma"
- "Drain

Check out more of the signs in the clip below:
Here's who is greeting Trump at the Dayton airport
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just landed in Dayton, Ohio.
Here's who is greeting them on the tarmac, according to the White House:
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
- Ohio's first lady Fran DeWine
- Sen. Sherrod Brown
- Sen. Rob Portman
- Rep. Mike Turner and his daughter, Jessica Turner
- Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley
- Gen. Arnold Bunch, commander, Air Force Material Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
- Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
- Col. Thomas Sherman, commander, 88th Air Base Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Trump just landed in Dayton
President Trump has arrived in Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were killed in a shooting on Sunday.
Air Force One touched down around 10:50 a.m. ET.
We're not sure what's on Trump's schedule, but he's expected to meet with first responders, members of law enforcement and potentially some victims.