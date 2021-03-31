US
Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2015 GMT (0415 HKT) March 31, 2021
11 min ago

Footage from Derek Chauvin's body cam includes him defending his actions. Here's what he said.

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

Video played in court Wednesday includes the first publicly heard defense of Derek Chauvin’s actions, in his own words. 

Prosecution witness Charles McMillian testified he confronted the then-Minneapolis police officer shortly after George Floyd was taken away in an ambulance, and told him “I don’t respect what you did.”  

On the video from Chauvin’s body camera, seen for the first time publicly, he explains why he restrained Floyd.

“We got to control this guy because he’s a sizable guy, and it looks like he is probably on something,” Chauvin told McMillian on the recording. 

Earlier, McMillian described urging Floyd to cooperate with officers as they worked to put him a police car. 

“Get in the car because you can’t win something of that nature,” McMillian says he told Floyd in an effort to make the situation easier.  

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge played police body camera video of Floyd apparently struggling as officers tried to put him in the backset of the police car.  

Additional video showed McMillian telling the officers that putting a knee on Floyd’s neck was not right while still encouraging Floyd to comply and get in the car.

McMillian didn’t see the officers give Floyd any medical attention or get off of him before the ambulance arrived.  

The defense did not cross examine McMillian. 

14 min ago

A Minneapolis police lieutenant is now testifying

The prosecution's next witness is Minneapolis police lieutenant James Rugel.

He manages the police department's business technology unit. He said his team manages the police department's technology equipment, software, and systems that officers use on patrol and investigations.

43 min ago

Witness says he spoke to Chauvin after Floyd was taken in ambulance

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

A witness who was one of the first bystanders on the scene said he interacted with then officer Derek Chauvin because he felt that what he watched was "wrong."

He said that he felt that it was important for him to tell Chauvin that.

According his testimony, the witness had also told Chauvin, "I don't respect what you did."

1 hr 7 min ago

Witness said he told officers that Floyd "can't breathe"

A witness who was one of the first bystanders on the scene said he told Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 that George Floyd "can't breathe" as he was being taken into custody.

"Even I said to the officer, I said, 'man said he can't breathe.' They [police] said, 'if he keep talking, well, he can breathe,'" witness Charles McMillian said during testimony Wednesday afternoon.

1 hr 16 min ago

Hearing testimony about George Floyd's death can be difficult. Here are some resources that may help.

Witness testimony has continued today in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who's been charged in the death of George Floyd. 

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe."

Hearing witnesses testify and dissect second-by-second accounts of the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death can be tough.

Here are some resources that may help:

You can contact any of the organizations above to find peer groups and other group counseling services. These organizations often have affiliates in cities that host group meetings. They offer coping mechanisms to deal with stress, depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.

It's always important to speak to someone and not feel that you're facing this alone.

You can find more CNN resources that may help here.

10 min ago

Witness breaks down in court after watching footage of George Floyd's arrest

Charles McMillian, who was one of the first bystanders on the scene as George Floyd was being taken into custody in May 2020, broke down on the stand during his testimony after watching graphic footage of Floyd's arrest.

The video showed officers trying to get Floyd into a squad car, then struggling with the police. Floyd can be heard in the footage saying he's "claustrophobic" and struggling to breathe.

Before the struggle began, McMillian was on the sidewalk telling Floyd to comply with the police, saying "you can't win."

After the video was shown, McMillian became extremely emotional on the stand. After a prosecutor tried to console him the judge decided to take a break from the trial.

The court took a short break and McMillian resumed his testimony.

1 hr 28 min ago

The trial is in a short break

The trial is in a 10 minute break.

The judge asked that the court go into a recess after witness Charles McMillian broke down in tears while watching footage of George Floyd's arrest.

1 hr 28 min ago

Witness who saw Floyd detained had seen Chauvin in the community 5 days prior

Witness Charles McMillian testified that he had seen former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in South Minneapolis five days before the incident involving George Floyd.

"Five days prior to this happening, I pulled up on a squad car somewhere in South Minneapolis, and I seen Mr. Chauvin, and I told him like other officers, 'at the end of the day you go to your family safe, and the next person goes to their home safe,'" McMillian said during testimony today in Minneapolis.

"I had seen him through the community, I didn't know him," he added.

1 hr 30 min ago

Witness says he was telling Floyd to comply with police

Charles McMillian, a man who watched officers detain George Floyd, said he was telling Floyd to comply with police as they were trying to get him into the police car.

"The officer was, you know, trying to get him in the car and everything, talking to him, I was telling him, Mr. Floyd, Mr. Floyd just comply, get in the car because you can't win. Something to that nature," McMillian testified.

He said he was just trying to make the situation easier and help.

"Because I've had interaction with officers myself, and I understand once you get in the car, you can't win, you're done. That's the way I look at it," he said.

McMillian said that Floyd was handcuffed the whole time and that he was hearing and understanding what McMillian was saying.