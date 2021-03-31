Witness breaks down in court after watching footage of George Floyd's arrest

Pool

Charles McMillian, who was one of the first bystanders on the scene as George Floyd was being taken into custody in May 2020, broke down on the stand during his testimony after watching graphic footage of Floyd's arrest.

The video showed officers trying to get Floyd into a squad car, then struggling with the police. Floyd can be heard in the footage saying he's "claustrophobic" and struggling to breathe.

Before the struggle began, McMillian was on the sidewalk telling Floyd to comply with the police, saying "you can't win."

After the video was shown, McMillian became extremely emotional on the stand. After a prosecutor tried to console him the judge decided to take a break from the trial.

The court took a short break and McMillian resumed his testimony.

Watch here: