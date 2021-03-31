Witnesses heard pleading with officers to check Floyd's pulse as they detained him
A witness to the arrest of George Floyd could be heard on police body-camera footage pleading with officers to check his pulse as he was face down on the pavement.
"Bro, he's not responsive right now," one male witness nearby can be heard yelling to officers off-camera. "Check his pulse, check his pulse."
"He's not moving," one female witness can also be heard yelling.
Police body-camera footage is being shown in court during today's trial proceedings.
2 hr 12 min ago
Floyd tells officers he didn't understand what was going on after he is pulled from the car
George Floyd told officers that he didn't want any problems and didn't understand what was going on when officers pulled him out of the car, according to body-camera footage from Minneapolis Police officer J. Alexander Kueng.
Here is the exchange when Floyd is handcuffed and sitting against the wall outside:
Floyd: I don't want no problems. I didn't do nothing. Kueng: Do you know why we're here? Floyd: Why? Kueng: We're here because it sounds like you gave a fake bill to the individuals in there. Do you understand that? Floyd: Yes. Kueng: Do you know why we pulled you out of the car? Because you were not listening to anything we told you. Floyd: I didn't know what was going on. Kueng: You listen to us and we'll tell you what's going on. When you're moving around like that, that makes us think there's a lot more going on that we need to know.
Kueng tells Floyd that he is going to put him in the squad car and you can hear officers ask if he is "on something" as they start to walk to the other side of the street. Floyd answers that he's "not on nothing."
2 hr 32 min ago
Floyd told officers he was scared as they restrained him
Police body-camera footage aired during the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin shows George Floyd pleading for his life while officers arrested him in May 2020.
"I'm scared as f**k," Floyd said in footage aired today during the trial.
"I'm not a bad guy," Floyd said. "Please officer."
As Floyd was taken to the ground by the officers, he can be heard yelling out "momma," "momma I love you," and "tell my kids I love them."
2 hr 33 min ago
Body-cam footage shows Floyd pleading with officers: "Please don't shoot me"
Body-camera footage aired today during the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin showed George Floyd crying and begging officers to "please don't shoot me" as they first approached him in a car in May 2020.
The video was from former officer Thomas Lane's body camera.
"I'm sorry, I'm sorry," Floyd said could be heard saying right after Lane approached a car Floyd was sitting in.
"Please don't shoot me," Floyd added, while crying. "Please don't shoot me, Mr. Officer."
1 hr 16 min ago
Footage from Derek Chauvin's body cam includes him defending his actions. Here's what he said.
From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis
Video played in court Wednesday includes the first publicly heard defense of Derek Chauvin’s actions, in his own words.
Prosecution witness Charles McMillian testified he confronted the then-Minneapolis police officer shortly after George Floyd was taken away in an ambulance, and told him “I don’t respect what you did.”
On the video from Chauvin’s body camera, seen for the first time publicly, he explains why he restrained Floyd.
“We got to control this guy because he’s a sizable guy, and it looks like he is probably on something,” Chauvin told McMillian on the recording.
Earlier, McMillian described urging Floyd to cooperate with officers as they worked to put him a police car.
“Get in the car because you can’t win something of that nature,” McMillian says he told Floyd in an effort to make the situation easier.
Prosecutor Erin Eldridge played police body camera video of Floyd apparently struggling as officers tried to put him in the backset of the police car.
Additional video showed McMillian telling the officers that putting a knee on Floyd’s neck was not right while still encouraging Floyd to comply and get in the car.
McMillian didn’t see the officers give Floyd any medical attention or get off of him before the ambulance arrived.
The defense did not cross examine McMillian.
Watch here:
3 hr 19 min ago
A Minneapolis police lieutenant is now testifying
The prosecution's next witness is Minneapolis police lieutenant James Rugel.
He manages the police department's business technology unit. He said his team manages the police department's technology equipment, software, and systems that officers use on patrol and investigations.
3 hr 48 min ago
Witness says he spoke to Chauvin after Floyd was taken in ambulance
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
A witness who was one of the first bystanders on the scene said he interacted with then officer Derek Chauvin because he felt that what he watched was "wrong."
He said that he felt that it was important for him to tell Chauvin that.
According his testimony, the witness had also told Chauvin, "I don't respect what you did."
4 hr 12 min ago
Witness said he told officers that Floyd "can't breathe"
A witness who was one of the first bystanders on the scene said he told Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 that George Floyd "can't breathe" as he was being taken into custody.
"Even I said to the officer, I said, 'man said he can't breathe.' They [police] said, 'if he keep talking, well, he can breathe,'" witness Charles McMillian said during testimony Wednesday afternoon.
4 hr 21 min ago
Hearing testimony about George Floyd's death can be difficult. Here are some resources that may help.
Witness testimony has continued today in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who's been charged in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe."
Hearing witnesses testify and dissect second-by-second accounts of the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death can be tough.
You can contact any of the organizations above to find peer groups and other group counseling services. These organizations often have affiliates in cities that host group meetings. They offer coping mechanisms to deal with stress, depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.
It's always important to speak to someone and not feel that you're facing this alone.
You can find more CNN resources that may help here.