The Minneapolis police chief is now testifying

Pool

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is now testifying. He oversees operations of the entire police department and has held the position for three years.

He grew up in Minneapolis and started as a police officer at the beginning of his career. He has worked in the police department since 1989.

The prosecuting attorney is asking the police chief about his career at the department, and how the agency is organized administratively.

Arradondo was also asked to identify and point to former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the court room

"Yes. Mr. Chauvin is there," he said, pointing to Chauvin.