Chauvin "absolutely" violated the department's neck restraint policy, police chief says

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said former officer Derek Chauvin "absolutely" violated the department's neck restraint policy.
"The conscious neck restraint by policy mentions light to moderate pressure. When I look at exhibit 17 and when I look at the facial expression of Mr. Floyd, that does not appear in any way, shape or form that that is light to moderate pressure," Arradondo said.
"I absolutely agree that violates our policy," he said.
Asked by the prosecuting attorney when he believes the restraints should have stopped, Arradondo said:
"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting. And certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped. There is an initial reasonableness in trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds. But once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive, and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back. That, in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not a part of our training. And it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."