Police lieutenant: Officers told "to stay away from the neck" when trying to control a suspect

Pool

During cross-examination, Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force trainer, repeated his earlier answer that former police officer Derek Chauvin's use of his knee on George Floyd's neck was not a proper neck restraint.

Asked by defense attorney Eric Nelson if Chauvin's technique could be part of another training, Mercil said, "perhaps," adding that it might be considered "using body weight to control."

He continued: "However, I will add that we don't — we tell officers to stay away from the neck when possible and if you're going to use body weight to pin, to put it on their shoulder and be mindful of position."