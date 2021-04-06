Pool

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil is a is a use-of-force instructor who trained Derek Chauvin on defensive tactics in 2018.

He was asked by prosecutors to explain to the jury what force is. Here's what he said:

"It's listed on this slide here. Intentional police contact involving...

Any weapons, substance, vehicle, equipment tool device or animal that inflicts pain or injury to another

Physical strikes to the body

Physical contact to the body that inflicts pain or injury

Restraint or circumstance likely to produce injury."

Mercil went on to confirm to prosecutors that "restraint is a form of force" and that both applying force or applying restraint needs to be proportional.

"In general, without using the slide for a moment, just explain to the jury as you would a group of trainings. What is proportional force?" prosecutors asked.

"You want to use the least amount of force necessary to meet your objectives, to control. And if those lower uses of force do not work, would not work or are too unsafe to try, then you increase the level of force against that person," Mercil said.

"You said that you want to use least amount of force as necessary? Why is that?" the prosecution continued.