The court is in a short recess. Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force instructor who trained Derek Chauvin, will resume his testimony when the court returns.
Police lieutenant says Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck would not be an authorized use-of-force
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil testified today about the use of neck restraints by police officers at the department.
He said that a neck restraint is defined as "constricting the sides of a person's neck and they refer to it as a neck restraint."
While showing the witness an image of Derek Chauvin with his knee on George Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed, prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher asked if "the subject was under control and handcuffed would this be authorized?"
"I would say no," Mercil said.
Police use-of-force instructor defines what "force" means
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil is a is a use-of-force instructor who trained Derek Chauvin on defensive tactics in 2018.
He was asked by prosecutors to explain to the jury what force is. Here's what he said:
"It's listed on this slide here. Intentional police contact involving...
Any weapons, substance, vehicle, equipment tool device or animal that inflicts pain or injury to another
Physical strikes to the body
Physical contact to the body that inflicts pain or injury
Restraint or circumstance likely to produce injury."
Mercil went on to confirm to prosecutors that "restraint is a form of force" and that both applying force or applying restraint needs to be proportional.
"In general, without using the slide for a moment, just explain to the jury as you would a group of trainings. What is proportional force?" prosecutors asked.
"You want to use the least amount of force necessary to meet your objectives, to control. And if those lower uses of force do not work, would not work or are too unsafe to try, then you increase the level of force against that person," Mercil said.
"You said that you want to use least amount of force as necessary? Why is that?" the prosecution continued.
"Because if you can use the least amount of — lower level of force to meet your objectives, it's safer and better for everybody involved," Mercil added.
Police use-of-force instructor explains the training he gave Chauvin in 2018
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, who is a use-of-force instructor with the department, said he trained Derek Chauvin on defensive tactics in 2018.
Mercil walked the jury through training documents that showed what was taught during the in-service that Chauvin attended. The prosecution also showed an attendance document that had Chauvin's name on it for the specific training.
He said "use-of-force" is defined in the training as "Intentional police contact involving any weapons, substance, vehicle, equipment tool device or animal that inflicts pain or injury to another. Physical strikes to the body. Physical contact to the body that inflicts pain or injury or restraint or circumstance likely to produce injury," Mercil said.
Mercil said that the department trains officers that physical restraint is a use-of-force, but when applying restraint, it has to be "reasonable."
Another slide of the training documents showed the idea of "proportionality" in force.
"You want to use the least amount of force necessary to meet your objectives, to control. And if those lower uses of force do not work, would not work, or are too unsafe to try, then you increase the level of force against that person," Mercil said, adding that a lower amount of force is safer for everyone involved.
The prosecution asked, "And when we talk about proportional to what?"
"I'd say the level of resistance you're getting," Mercil said, specifying the resistance that is coming from the person you are applying force to.
Prosecutors question Minneapolis police use-of-force instructor
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil has now taken the stand to testify. He has been with the department since 1996 and said he currently is on medical leave.
He serves as a use-of-force instructor with the department's training unit. One of the tactics Mercil said he provides training on is Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
"It's a form of martial art that focuses on leverage and body control, deemphasizes strikes and true Brazilian jiu-jitsu, there aren't strikes – there's no punching and kicking – it is using body weight. Kind of like wrestling and joint lock manipulation, neck restraints. Things that, you know, pain compliance as well as physical body control to get people to comply," Mercil said.
The prosecuting and defense attorneys finished questioning Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang who serves as the department's crisis intervention training coordinator.
Defense cross examines sergeant who trains officers on how to handle behavioral crisis
Defense attorney Eric Nelson is now cross-examining Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang.
Yang serves as the department's crisis intervention training coordinator.
The defense asked Yang what potential signs of aggression they train officers to watch for during a situation.
Citing a training document, Yang said these signs could be things like "raised voice, rapid breathing, muscle tension, agitation, pacing."
Yang said the department also trains officers on what to look for in bystanders and people observing. He said the training aims to teach officers how to evaluate the entire situation, beyond how they are interacting with a suspect they are trying to arrest.
The critical decision-making model is not limited to just the suspect, but the totality of the circumstances, including citizen bystanders, Yang testified.
The critical decision-making model is a dynamic process and can include earlier interaction with a suspect, training, tactical decision making, knowing medical help is on the way, officer safety and things that may not be apparent to bystanders.
Creating time and distance is an important part of the de-escalation process, Yang told defense lawyer Nelson.
An officer should try to stay confident, maintain space, speak slowly and softly and avoid eye contact, according to their training Yang agreed.
Officers could be dealing with multiple people in crisis, including a suspect, bystanders or other officers and the officer has to take all of that into consideration and apply to the critical decision-making matter, he said.
Police crisis trainer: "If somebody is in need of medical attention, then we give medical attention"
Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang is now testifying. Yang is the crisis intervention training coordinator for the training unit and has been with the department for about 24 years.
"As the crisis training coordinator, I'm responsible for collaborating and coordinating with mental health professionals and community members and civilians to come and teach our officers about crisis and crisis de-escalation. And at times, I also train our officers, too," Yang said about his role.
The sergeant defined a crisis as "any event, situation that is beyond a person's coping mechanism."
In 2016, all officers were trained in a 40-hour course where actors portrayed people in crisis and officers had to respond to de-escalate the situation. Yang testified that “when it’s safe and feasible, we should de-escalate.”
Officers are trained in a critical decision-making model to address people who are in crisis.
“Does that person need to go to the hospital? Can the person be turned over to somebody that has the authority to watch over that person? So it's really for somebody to take over in crisis is determined to see if that person needs help,” Yang told prosecutor Steve Schleicher the model includes.
The sergeant discussed a part of the critical decision-making model labeled "review and re-assess."
"We assess the situation to see if our technique on the de-escalation or other technique is working. If it's not working, then we adjust our technique and our strategies," Yang said, noting that goals and actions can be adjusted after this point.
If a person being arrested needs medical attention, the sergeant said, that would be an "immediate goal for us."
"If somebody is needing attention, then we give them medical attention," Yang said.
NOW: Trial resumes for ex-cop charged in George Floyd's death
Day seven of testimony at the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin just started.
We're expecting the prosecution to call more witnesses to the stand.
Three witnesses testified yesterday, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who said Chauvin's kneeling on Floyd's neck is not a trained tactic and was a violation of the policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and requirement to render aid.
Judge will set future hearing to decide if George Floyd's friend, who was in the car with him, will testify
From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis
George Floyd’s friend, who was in the car with him on May 25, 2020 when they were confronted by police, appeared via Zoom in front of Judge Peter Cahill this morning to determine if he will testify in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.
Morries Hall is on the prosecution’s potential witness list. However, his lawyer says he will cite the Fifth Amendment if called to testify, because some topics of his testimony could incriminate him.
In a document filed last week, public defender Adrienne Cousins asked for his subpoena to be quashed since he will not answer questions.
"This is what I'm going to propose. We're not done with this today. I think we have pretty much established or based on what Mr. Nelson said, there is really a very small narrow topic that might be permissible," Judge Cahill said in today's hearing.
The judge said there will be a future hearing on Hall's testimony, and he has asked that defense attorney Eric Nelson draft written questions that he would like Hall to answer. Hall can then meet with his lawyers to discuss whether he will answer them. The judge said he wants the questions submitted by Thursday and then he can review the questions and make a determination on whether Hall will testify.
"That way Mr. Hall can meet with lawyers and talk about would he be willing to answer those. Then we can have another hearing, outside of the hearing of the jury, and walk through and see if, number one if, I based on my review of the examination, I believe that it is proper invocation of the fifth amendment rights to that or not, on question by question basis," the judge said.
Some more background: Hall has been in jail since March 24 on unrelated charges of domestic abuse, assault and violating a protective order. He appeared in front of a different judge Monday morning in that case.