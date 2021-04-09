Pool

Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist, is now testifying.

Asked by the prosecuting attorney to describe her field of expertise, she said:

"Forensic pathologists, is a branch of pathology, branch of medicine, where medicine and law overlap. So, it could be anything with a medical and legal component, could be toxicology, in some cases, it may involve living patients. But as I practice, and as most forensic pathologists practice, involves what's called, medical legal, death investigation."

"We don't directly treat patients. But we provide information to doctors who then do treat patients," she added later on in questioning.

Dr. Thomas noted that she is not being paid for her time and service in this case.

"I knew this was going to be important. And I felt like I had something to offer. I wanted to do what I could to help explain what I think happened," she said.

She said she was asked to review "a lot of material and come to an independent conclusion about what I thought the cause and manner of death were and the mechanism for that cause."