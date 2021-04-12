Cardiologist says he believes Floyd's death "was absolutely preventable"

Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich told the court he believes George Floyd's death "was absolutely preventable."

The prosecution asked Rich if he had an "opinion to a reasonable degree of medical certainty as to whether Mr. Floyd's death was preventable."

"Yes, I do," Rich said.

"Yes, I believe that Mr. George Floyd's death was absolutely preventable," he continued.

Rich explained several instances where, in his opinion, different actions could have been taken that could have saved his life.

"The first, of course, was to not subject him to that initial – that initial prone restraint positioning that he was subjected to. That is first and foremost. So if that was not the case, I don't think he would have died," he said.

"The second, though, was when he was in that subdual, and restraint positioning, and he was stating repeatedly that he can't breathe. And he was getting a little weaker in his speech. There was one moment in the video where I heard one of the officers saying I think he's passing out. That would have been an opportunity to quickly relieve him from that position of not getting enough oxygen, perhaps turn him into a recovery position and allow him to start to expand his lungs again and bring in oxygen and get rid of carbon dioxide. So in addition to not putting him in that position in the first place, when there were signs that he was worsening, repositioning him, I think very likely would have saved his life," he added.

