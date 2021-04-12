US
Coronavirus pandemic

Chauvin trial: Day 11

Police shooting in Minnesota

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:37 p.m. ET, April 12, 2021
2 hr 6 min ago

Cardiologist: George Floyd "did not die from a drug overdose"

Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich testifies on Monday, April 12. 
Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist who testified that George Floyd died from low oxygen levels induced by positional asphyxia, said he ruled out other possible causes of death during his analysis — including a "primary heart event" or a drug overdose.

By primary heart event, Rich said, he means something that originated in the heart like a heart attack. He said that it was his analysis that Floyd did not suffer from heart disease at the time of his death.

"After reviewing all of the facts in evidence of the case, I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event and he did not die from a drug overdose," Rich said.

Rich said that Floyd suffered from three medical problems at the time of his death. 

"Number one, he had hypertension, high blood pressure. Number two, it appeared to me that he may have suffered from anxiety. And, three, it looked like he also struggled with substance abuse," the doctor said.

2 hr 16 min ago

Cardiologist: George Floyd's death was caused by "low oxygen levels"

Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist, gave his assessment of how George Floyd died during his testimony today.

"Mr. George Floyd died from a cardiopulmonary arrest. It was caused by low oxygen levels and those low oxygen levels were induced by the prone restraint and positional asphyxiation that he was subjected to."

Asked by prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell what caused the low level of oxygen in Floyd's case, Rich said, "it was the truly the prone restraint and positional restraints that led to his asphyxiation."

"In a nutshell, he was just simply unable, using all of his muscles and respiration, his chest wall — what we call accessory muscles of respiration...He was trying to get enough oxygen and because he was unable to, because of the position he was subjected to, as we just discussed, the heart thus didn't have enough oxygen either which then means the entire body is deprived of oxygen," he said.

After Floyd's death, Rich was contacted by the state of Minnesota and asked to review the facts of this case to help determine how he died.

He is being paid $1,200 per day to testify at the trial. His testimony is ongoing.

2 hr 18 min ago

A cardiologist is now testifying

Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich testifies on Monday, April 12. 
Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich is currently on the stand.

He said he currently practices at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago but is appearing "as an expert cardiologist to provide my opinion as to how George Floyd died." 

Rich told the court he was contacted by the state of Minnesota and asked as a cardiologist to review the facts of this case to help determine how Floyd died. 

He said he has "not received compensation" for his work so far on the trial, explaining, "Every year I take on a number of professional activities without compensation. I actually think it's a duty of our field.'"

However, he specified that he is being compensated for his time at the trial, being paid "$1,200 a day while I'm missing work back at home." 

2 hr 47 min ago

NOW: Trial resumes for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death

From CNN's Eric Levenson

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin attends court proceedings on Monday, April 12.
Day 11 of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial just started. 

A doctor and members of Floyd's family are still expected to testify for the prosecution.

After two weeks of testimony and 35 witnesses, Minnesota prosecutors are nearing the end of their case against the former Minneapolis police officer. The defense will then have an opportunity to call their witnesses.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

2 hr 30 min ago

Judge denies motion to sequester jury following last night's police shooting in Minneapolis suburb

Judge Peter Cahill speaks during court proceedings on Monday, April 12.
The judge denied a request from defense attorney Eric Nelson to sequester the jury following last night's shooting of a Black man by a police officer in a suburb of Minneapolis. The man died following a traffic stop.

The judge also denied a request by the defense to further voir dire (examine) the jury. The judge said he believed that yesterday's incident was a separate issue.

More on last night's shooting: The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The city is about 10 miles from where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz identified the man killed in Sunday's incident as Daunte Wright.

Protesters gathered Sunday evening and marched toward the police department, leading to what the city's mayor described as "growing civil unrest."

CNN's Keith Allen, Adrienne Broaddus, Hollie Silverman and Joe Sutton contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 49 min ago

Judge says he expects closings next week

Judge Peter Cahill said he expects closings in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin will begin next week.

In denying a request from the defense to sequester the jury now, Cahill said, "We'll sequester them on Monday when we anticipate doing closings."

The defense team had asked to sequester the jury following last night's shooting of a Black man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, about 10 miles from where the trial is happening.

Cahill had always planned to sequester the jury once deliberations began.

1 hr 56 min ago

Judge to make decision on Floyd's friend's testimony this afternoon

Judge Peter Cahill listens during court proceedings on Monday, April 12.
Prior to the start of testimony this morning, Judge Cahill heard from both sides about the prospect of calling Morries Hall as a witness at trial.

Hall was in the car with George Floyd on May 25, 2020 and could be a critical witness.

The defense wants to call him to give "a description of what they did that day." Hall's attorney has told the court he plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment if he is called to the stand.

The prosecution argued that Hall's testimony may not be reliable since they claim "he gave false information at the scene" on the day that Floyd was killed.

The judge said that he would take what each side said "under advisement until after lunch." He said that he will give a ruling on the matter at around 1 p.m. today.

3 hr 48 min ago

Hearing testimony about George Floyd's death can be difficult. Here are some resources that may help.

We're entering Day 11 of witness testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who's been charged in the death of George Floyd. 

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe."

Hearing witnesses testify and dissect second-by-second accounts of the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death can be tough.

Here are some resources that may help:

You can contact any of the organizations above to find peer groups and other group counseling services. These organizations often have affiliates in cities that host group meetings. They offer coping mechanisms to deal with stress, depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.

It's always important to speak to someone and not feel that you're facing this alone.

You can find more CNN resources that may help here.

4 hr 43 min ago

The 4 main reasons why Floyd died, according to a pulmonary expert

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

Dr. Martin Tobin testifies on Thursday, April 8. 
A renowned pulmonary critical care doctor testified last week that George Floyd died from a "low level of oxygen" when former police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the street and restricted his ability to breathe.

"This caused damage to his brain that we see, and it also caused a PEA arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop," Dr. Martin Tobin of Chicago testified, referring to pulseless electrical activity, a type of cardiac arrest.

"The cause of the low level of oxygen was shallow breathing," he added. "Small breaths. Small tidal volumes. Shallow breaths that weren't able to carry the air through his lungs down to the essential areas of the lungs that get oxygen into the blood and get rid of the carbon dioxide."

He identified four main reasons why Floyd died:

  • The handcuffs and the street acting as a "vise"
  • Chauvin's left knee on his neck
  • Floyd's prone position
  • Chauvin's right knee on Floyd's back, arm and side

Combined, these limited Floyd's ability to expand his lungs and narrowed his hypopharynx, a part of the throat that air passes through.

Floyd's preexisting health conditions and drug use were not relevant to his death, Tobin said.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," he said.