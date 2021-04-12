Cardiologist: George Floyd "did not die from a drug overdose"

Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich testifies on Monday, April 12. Pool

Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist who testified that George Floyd died from low oxygen levels induced by positional asphyxia, said he ruled out other possible causes of death during his analysis — including a "primary heart event" or a drug overdose.

By primary heart event, Rich said, he means something that originated in the heart like a heart attack. He said that it was his analysis that Floyd did not suffer from heart disease at the time of his death.

"After reviewing all of the facts in evidence of the case, I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event and he did not die from a drug overdose," Rich said.

Rich said that Floyd suffered from three medical problems at the time of his death.

"Number one, he had hypertension, high blood pressure. Number two, it appeared to me that he may have suffered from anxiety. And, three, it looked like he also struggled with substance abuse," the doctor said.