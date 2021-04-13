US
Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:16 p.m. ET, April 13, 2021
1 hr 15 min ago

George Floyd's friend testified about his reaction when police approached the vehicle

Shawanda Hill, a friend of George Floyd, testified that Floyd offered her a ride from Cup Foods on May 25, 2020. She agreed and got into the car with him. She said he fell asleep while they were sitting in the car. Hill said that she was able to wake him up but then he nodded off again.

She said that she was able to wake him up a second time when police approached the vehicle.

On cross-examination, Hill testified about how Floyd reacted when the officers approached the car

"So when I tried to wake him up, he woke up the second time ... I kept saying, "baby, get up. The police is here." So he looked, and we look to the right, and the police tapped on the window with the flashlight. And I said Floyd, he turned back again...and I said, "Baby, that's the police, open the door, roll down the window, whatever. So he looked back, and he instantly knew, when you see the man had a gun at the window. He looked back to him. So he instantly grabbed the wheel, and he was like, "please please, don't kill me! Don't shoot me! Don't shoot me!"

George Floyd's friend describes when police approached the vehicle:

1 hr 35 min ago

A person who saw George Floyd on the day he died is now testifying at the Chauvin trial

Pool
Pool

The next witness is Shawanda Hill. She was subpoenaed by the defense to testify.

On May 25, 2020, she was at Cup Foods. She ran into George Floyd in the store. She testified that Floyd was "happy, normal, talking, alert" when she saw him.

Her testimony is ongoing.

1 hr 32 min ago

"I don't want to be shot," George Floyd says in 2019 arrest video shown to jury

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

A police officer who arrested George Floyd a year before he died was called as the first witness for the defense on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin.  

Officer Scott Creighton was a Minneapolis police officer who pulled over a vehicle Floyd was riding in on May 6, 2019. He has since retired.

“The passenger was unresponsive and non-compliant to my commands,” Creighton testified earlier this morning.

The body camera video of the stop was played in court which showed Creighton pulling his gun on Floyd.

Floyd can be heard saying "I don't want to be shot" as the officer ordered him to place his hands on the dash. 

Judge Peter Cahill told jurors that the testimony was allowed to show the "effects the ingestion of opioids may or may not have had on the physical well-being of George Floyd." 

On cross examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge asked Creighton about details of the arrest, including highlighting the times that Floyd complied with the officer’s commands.

Creighton also told the prosecutor that Floyd was not in medical distress and did not collapse during the interaction.  

Bodycam footage of George Floyd's 2019 arrest presented at trial:

Warning: Graphic language

1 hr 34 min ago

Retired paramedic testifies about treating Floyd during 2019 arrest

From CNN's Aditi Sangal and Aaron Cooper

Pool
Pool

The defense's second witness was retired paramedic Michelle Monseng, who worked in Hennepin County, Minnesota, for almost 34 years.

Moseng treated George Floyd after he was taken into custody on May 6, 2019, more than a year before he died. She has since retired.

Here's what the judge told the jury about the incident she would testify about:

"This, again, is regarding an incident or an occurrence involving George Floyd on May 6, 2019. As I told you before, this evidence is being admitted solely for the limited purpose of showing what effects the ingestion of opioids may or may not have had on the physical well-being of George Floyd. This evidence is not to be used as evidence of the character of George Floyd."

Moseng told defense lawyer Eric Nelson that Floyd told her that he had taken an opioid every 20 minutes, “and then another one as the officer came up.”  

“It was quite hard to assess him, he was upset and confused,” Moseng noted, before prosecutors objected.  

She found Floyd had a high blood pressure reading of 216 over 160 and recommended he be taken to the hospital.  

During cross examination, Monseng told the prosecuting attorney she provided care to Floyd and said during questioning, Floyd told her he was addicted to opioids. 

Monseng noted that Floyd was able to walk, stand up and was alert. The retired paramedic said he had a normal respiratory rate and did not want to go to the hospital.

He didn’t stop breathing, and he didn’t go into cardiac arrest, she testified. 

The retired paramedic said that she was concerned by his high blood pressure.

"Initially, he denied medical issues but when I discovered his blood pressure, I specifically asked again, and he said, yes, he had a history of hypertension and had not been taking his medication," she testified.

1 hr 54 min ago

Former Minneapolis cop testifies about a 2019 arrest of George Floyd: "It escalated real quick"

Prosecuting attorney Erin Eldridge, Minnesota's Assistant Attorney General, cross-examined former Minneapolis police officer Scott Creighton about arresting George Floyd in May 2019, one year before he died.

Earlier, during direct questioning by the defense, a body-cam video was played in court showing the 2019 incident.

During cross-examination, Eldridge asked Creighton if he had his gun drawn when he approached Mr. Floyd, who was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle that police pulled over. "Yes, I pulled it," Creighton said.

Creighton testified that he told Floyd to put his hands on the dashboard of the car but when he didn't comply with the officer's order he forcibly put Floyd's hand on the dash.

In the video, Floyd can be heard saying he does not want to get shot. Creighton testified that during the stop another officer was threatening to tase the occupants of the car.

Eldridge asked Creighton if he was yelling loudly and using profanity during the stop. "Yes, I was. It escalated real quick," he testified.

Eldridge concluded the cross examination by asking if Floyd fell to the ground after he got out of the car. The former officer testified that he did not.

Creighton was the first witness called by defense attorney Eric Nelson. He was called this morning shortly after the prosecution rested its case.

Watch the moment:

2 hr 28 min ago

A former Minneapolis police officer is now testifying at the trial

Pool
Pool

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has called his first witness — former Minneapolis Police officer Scott Creighton.

Creighton said he worked for the MPD for 28 years. He is now retired.

Before he began testimony, the judge informed the jury that Creighton would be testifying about an earlier incident involving George Floyd on May 6, 2019.

Here's what the judge said:

"Members of the jury, you are about to hear evidence of an occurrence involving George Floyd on May 6, 2019. This evidence is being admitted solely for the limited purpose of showing the effects the ingestion of opioids may or may not have had on the physical well-being of George Floyd. This evidence is not to be used as evidence of the character of George Floyd."

The defense played body-cam footage of Floyd's 2019 arrest in court.

2 hr 39 min ago

NOW: Trial resumes for ex-cop charged in George Floyd's death

Day 12 of witness testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin just started.

Prosecutors have rested their case, and the defense will call its own witnesses.

In cross-examination and in opening statements, defense attorney Eric Nelson has focused on three arguments he says will acquit Chauvin: Floyd died of drug and health problems, Chauvin's use of force was ugly but appropriate, and the crowd of bystanders became hostile and distracted Chauvin from taking care of Floyd.

Witnesses called by the prosecution have contested each of those theories — but it will be up to the jury to ultimately decide.

2 hr 39 min ago

Prosecution rests in Derek Chauvin trial 

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

The prosecution rested on Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second- degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to George Floyd’s death on May 25.  He has pleaded not guilty.   

Over 11 days prosecutors called 38 witnesses. 

The defense is expected to call their first witness shortly.

3 hr 49 min ago

