Defense expert witness says Chauvin's actions were "justified"

Defense expert witness Barry Brodd testified that ex-cop Derek Chauvin's actions were "justified."
"I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified with acting with objective, reasonableness following Minneapolis Police Department policy. And current standards of law enforcement and his interactions with Mr. Floyd," Brodd testified.
Brodd is a former police officer and use-of-force expert. He runs a consulting firm and is being retained by defense attorney Eric Nelson's office, he testified. Brodd said he has been paid $11,400 for his work on the case.
Watch the moment: