Why Derek Chauvin may not want to testify, according to a CNN analyst

Ex-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin just said he will invoke the Fifth Amendment and not testify at his murder trial.

"It's not all that shocking to think that he would not want to open himself up to the prosecution," CNN legal analyst Laura Coates explained. "A lot of things can come in when you take the stand, including your past prior bad acts, any allegations and misconduct that have been cleared by the judge. And, of course, you risk the very, you know, foreseeable aspect of it that you cannot defend your actions. And all you leave to the jury is this impression of you as somebody who has committed this crime."

The defense also does not have the burden of proof, she added.

"He never had the burden to prove his innocence. It always remained with the prosecution. And now, the jury will be instructed, per his request, that they are not to draw any inference from his decision not to testify," Coates explained.