Police agencies across the US prepare for potential unrest with upcoming jury verdict in Chauvin trial 

Police are preparing across the United States ahead of a potential jury verdict in the following weeks in the Derek Chauvin trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Metropolitan Police Department will be fully activated with members on 12-hour shifts starting next week. On Thursday, DC Metropolitan Police Department told CNN:
"In anticipation of potential First Amendment activities related to the outcomes of the Derek Chauvin trial, the Metropolitan Police Department will be fully activated with members on 12-hour shifts starting Monday, April 19, 2021, until further notice. MPD members will have a visible presence around the city during this time,” DC police spokesperson Hugh Carew.
ATLANTA
Atlanta Police told CNN on Thursday that they are "prepared to respond quickly."
“The City of Atlanta Police Department (APD) continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to respond should protests or illegal activity occur. If activity begins to occur, APD is prepared to respond quickly. We do not share operational or security plans. However, the safety and security of our city and citizens is our priority,” Atlanta Police Department.
CHICAGO
In Chicago, police have increased their operational posture and released this statement earlier in the week:
NEW YORK CITY
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is preparing and "would be ready for a variety of protests."
“We're in constant, literally daily conversations. Obviously, so much will happen based on what the verdict is and how it's expressed. But we're preparing. We would be ready for a variety of protests and we're going to use the approach that's been working. Which is to put a heavy emphasis on our community affairs officers and being respectful of protest,” de Blasio said.