Prosecution: Floyd told officers "thank you" when they initially pulled him out of the car

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher delivers the state's closing arguments on April 19. Pool

Prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher played footage from Derek Chauvin's body camera and told the jury that as officers pulled George Floyd out of the car and put him on the ground, he said "thank you."

Schleicher told the jury that once Floyd was on the ground he did not resist.

"A reasonable officer in the defendants position at that time should have recognized and understood, he wasn't trying to escape. He wasn't trying to punch anyone, stab anyone. The problem was the back of the car. Just like George Floyd tried to explain over and over. The problem was the back of the car."

Schleicher said that once the officers got Floyd out of the car, "it was over. He was on his knees. He was saying thank you."

He added that when officers got Floyd out of the car, he was on his side, handcuffed and in the "prone recovery position."

Schleicher said that when officers flipped Floyd from his side onto his stomach, that is when excessive force began.