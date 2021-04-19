Judge outlines 4 key things jury must do when deliberating on the case

Pool

Judge Peter Cahill is reading instructions to the jurors before they leave the courtroom to begin their deliberations. They will remain sequestered for deliberations and will stay in a hotel at night.

"As jurors, you are being asked to make an important decision in this case," the judge said.

He outlined four key things the jury will need to do:

"One, take the time you need to reflect carefully and thoughtfully about the evidence."

"Two, think about why you are making the decision your making and examine it for bias and reconsider your first impressions of the people and the evidence in this case and if the people involved in this case were from different backgrounds, for example, richer or poorer, more less educated, older or younger or of a different gender, gender identity, race, religion or sexual orientation, would you still view them any evidence the same way?

"Three, listen to one another. You must carefully evaluate the evidence and resist to help each other resist any urged to reach a verdict imposed by biased for or against any party or witness. Each of you have different backgrounds and we will be feeling this case and light of your own insights, assumptions and biases. Listening to different perspectives may help you to better identify the possible effects these hidden biases."

"Four, resist jumping to conclusions based on personal likes or dislikes. Generalizations, gut feelings, prejudices, sympathies, stereotypes or unconscious biases."

The judge noted that "in order for you to return a verdict, whether guilty or not, each juror must agree with that verdict. Your verdict must be unanimous."

"The law demands that you make a fair decision based solely on the evidence, your individual evaluation of that evidence, your reason and common sense and these instructions," he told the jury.