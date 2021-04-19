US
Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin's murder trial

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:30 p.m. ET, April 19, 2021
1 hr 25 min ago

Judge outlines 4 key things jury must do when deliberating on the case

Pool
Pool

Judge Peter Cahill is reading instructions to the jurors before they leave the courtroom to begin their deliberations. They will remain sequestered for deliberations and will stay in a hotel at night.

"As jurors, you are being asked to make an important decision in this case," the judge said.

He outlined four key things the jury will need to do:

  • "One, take the time you need to reflect carefully and thoughtfully about the evidence."
  • "Two, think about why you are making the decision your making and examine it for bias and reconsider your first impressions of the people and the evidence in this case and if the people involved in this case were from different backgrounds, for example, richer or poorer, more less educated, older or younger or of a different gender, gender identity, race, religion or sexual orientation, would you still view them any evidence the same way? 
  • "Three, listen to one another. You must carefully evaluate the evidence and resist to help each other resist any urged to reach a verdict imposed by biased for or against any party or witness. Each of you have different backgrounds and we will be feeling this case and light of your own insights, assumptions and biases. Listening to different perspectives may help you to better identify the possible effects these hidden biases."
  • "Four, resist jumping to conclusions based on personal likes or dislikes. Generalizations, gut feelings, prejudices, sympathies, stereotypes or unconscious biases."

The judge noted that "in order for you to return a verdict, whether guilty or not, each juror must agree with that verdict. Your verdict must be unanimous."

"The law demands that you make a fair decision based solely on the evidence, your individual evaluation of that evidence, your reason and common sense and these instructions," he told the jury.

1 hr 36 min ago

Prosecution ends rebuttal argument: "George Floyd is dead because Mr. Chauvin's heart was too small"

Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell has concluded his rebuttal argument.

He closed with what he said was the "biggest departure" of evidence by the defense — the suggestion that Floyd's enlarged heart may have caused his death.

"You are told, for example, that Mr. Floyd died, that Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. You heard that testimony. And now having seen all the evidence and having heard on the evidence, you know the truth, and the truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin's heart was too small." 
1 hr 47 min ago

Prosecution: "There's no excuse for police abuse"

Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell said the line "there's no excuse for police abuse" multiple times during his rebuttal argument to hammer home his argument that what Derek Chauvin did was wrong.

He said that the defense presented a "number of these" excuses, including an argument that the paramedics took longer to arrive than they should have.

"They said the paramedics took longer to get there than was planned. They should've been there within three minutes. And common sense will tell you, that the mere fact that the paramedics took longer than Mr. Chauvin may have thought, was not a reason to use excessive force or two or to be indifferent to the fact that somebody is no longer breathing and does not have a pulse."
1 hr 36 min ago

Prosecution: Chauvin "had all of the power" while kneeling on Floyd's neck

Pool
Pool

Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell addressed the defense's argument that ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was concerned about the crowd of bystanders during the incident.

Blackwell reminded the jury that there were five police officers on the scene and that, if they were "concerned" about the bystanders, none of the police officers chose to call for additional backup.

He said that Chauvin "had all of the power" while he was kneeling on Floyd's neck.

"He had the bullets, the guns, the mace that he threatened the bystanders with. He had backup. He had the badge. He had all of it. And what was there to be afraid of, here particularly, at this scene? There were three high school juniors there, and a second grader who was going to the store to get candy. There was a high school senior who was taking her cousin to the store."

Watch here:

2 hr 2 min ago

Prosecution: State only needs to prove Chauvin's actions "were a substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death

Pool
Pool

Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell took a direct shot at defense attorney Eric Nelson during his rebuttal argument, claiming that Nelson misinterpreted the law when he discussed cause of death during the defense's closing.

"When he was talking about causation, he talks about fentanyl, heart failure, hypertension. He says that we have to show beyond a reasonable doubt that none of these other factors played a role," Blackwell said, reminding the jury what Nelson said during his closing.

During his closing arguments, Nelson argued it was "nonsense" to suggest that these other factors did not play a role in Floyd's death. He called on the jury to acquit his client based on this fact. Blackwell said this argument was "not accurate."

"What we need to prove is that the defendant's actions were a substantial causal factor in his death. It does not have to be the only causal factor. It doesn't have to be the biggest substantial factor. It just has to be one of them," Blackwell said.

He went onto to tell the jury that he expected the judge would instruct them that his interpretation was an accurate reading of the law.

1 hr 27 min ago

Prosecution: There is a 46th witness — "common sense"

Pool
Pool

Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell began his rebuttal argument by telling jurors that there is 46th witness in the case against Derek Chauvin: "common sense."

"I'm going to start talking to about what I call the 46th witness. You've actually have heard from 45 witnesses on the stand, but there is a 46th witness. This witness was testifying to you before you got here into the courtroom...and the only witness that will be talking to you when you're back in deliberation. And that witness, ladies and gentlemen, is common sense. Common sense." 

He added that the case against Chauvin "really isn't that complicated."

He said the case is "so simple the child could understand," adding, "in fact a child did understand it." Blackwell then reminded the jury that one of the eyewitnesses at the incident was a 9-year-old girl.

"The 9-year-old girl said, 'get off of him.' That's how simple it was. Get off of him. Common sense," he said.

Watch here:

2 hr 16 min ago

Prosecuting attorney delivers rebuttal 

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis and Eric Levenson

Pool
Pool

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has finished his closing arguments, and prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell is delivering the final rebuttal argument for the State of Minnesota.

Nelson told jurors the information former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had at the time he restrained George Floyd would have prompted any reasonable officer to take the same actions.

In his closing argument earlier Monday, prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher spoke for an hour and 43 minutes as he sought to prove that Chauvin used excessive and unreasonable force and caused Floyd's death.

He contrasted Chauvin's "ego-based pride" with the proper feelings of pride in wearing a police badge and praised policing as a noble profession. He insisted the state was prosecuting Chauvin individually — not policing in general.

What happens next: The jury will then be sent to begin deliberations in the Hennepin County Government Center. The jury will remain sequestered for deliberations and will stay in a hotel at night.

2 hr 23 min ago

Defense attorney asks jury to find Chauvin not guilty on all counts

Pool
Pool

Defense attorney Eric Nelson concluded his closing argument by asking the jury to find Derek Chauvin not guilty on all counts.

Nelson wrapped up his lengthy presentation by arguing that it is "nonsense" that other factors like George Floyd's drug use and a heart condition didn't play "any role" in his death.

"When you review the entirety of the evidence. When you review the law, as written and you conclude it all within this, all within a thorough and honest analysis. The state has failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt," Nelson said. "Therefore, Mr. Chauvin should be found not guilty of all counts."

After he was done, the judge announced that the court would take a five minute break. We expect the prosecution to deliver rebuttal argument after the break.

2 hr 29 min ago

Floyd and Wright families hold prayer vigil outside courthouse as defense delivers closing argument

From CNN's Jenn Selva

Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright, Rev. Al Sharpton, and attorney Ben Crump prayed outside of the Hennepin County courthouse as the defense presented its closing arguments Monday afternoon.

Calling it a global prayer for justice, Sharpton said, “We’ve suffered the pains of families, but we are, we believe at a reflection point where this country must come to terms with those that feel that blue uniforms makes them above the law, and blue jeans makes them subject to the law.”

Floyd's brother, Rodney Floyd, thanked the press for their continued coverage of the case and those around the world who have "stood in solidarity" with their family.

 