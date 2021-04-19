Pool

Prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher urged the jury to "set aside notion that it's impossible for a police officer to do something like this" during his closing argument.

He made the case that former officer Derek Chauvin is "not on trial for being a police officer," but on trial for what he did. "Nine minutes and 29 seconds, that is what he did," Schleicher noted.

"He didn't follow training, those hundreds of hours of training that he had. He did not follow the department's use of force rules. He did not perform CPR. He knew better, he just didn't do better," Schleicher said.

"Remember during opening statement, counsel said that the defendant followed the rules and followed his training. Did you hear evidence of that? Did you hear evidence of that from the stand? Or did you hear something quite different? The chief of police testified, he violated their use of force policy. He violated the deescalation policy. He violated the duty to render emergency aid. You heard the trainer... 'We don't train this. This is not who we are.' No. That representation was simply wrong. That's just a story. What the defendant did was not policing. What the defendant did was an assault," Schleicher argued.

Schleicher focused on Chauvin's body language. "ego," and "pride," while he was holding George Floyd down in the prone position and how his authority was being "challenged" by the bystanders that day.

"The defendant was not going to be told what to do. He was not going to let the bystanders tell him what to do. He was going to do what he wanted. How he wanted for as long as he wanted. And there was nothing — nothing they could do about it. Because he had the authority. The bystanders were powerless. They were powerless to do anything. The defendant, he chose pride over policing," Schleicher said.