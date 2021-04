After Judge Peter Cahill read and confirmed the verdict with the jury, he announced technical next steps, including scheduling sentencing in eight weeks time.

Cahill said the court would look at written arguments from Derek Chauvin "within one week" and issue factual findings on it. Then they will order a pre-sentencing investigation report, "returnable in four weeks." That will be followed by a briefing on the pre-sentencing investigation report six weeks from now and "eight weeks from now we will have sentencing."

The 12 jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death in May 2020.