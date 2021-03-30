Witness: I called 911 "because I believe I witnessed a murder"

Pool

Donald Wynn Williams II, an eyewitness at the scene of the incident, testified today that after George Floyd was put into an ambulance he called 911 because "I believe I witnessed a murder."

"I felt the need to call the police on the police," Williams continued.

Asked why he didn't speak to the officers already on the scene, Williams said, he felt they were involved in the incident.

Williams' 911 call from that day was played for the jury.

On tape, Williams can be heard telling the 911 operator that an officer "is trying to kill this citizens" in front of the Cup Foods store.

"He had his knee on the dude's neck the whole time," Williams said.

He told the 911 operator that Floyd "stopped breathing," adding "he wasn't resisting arrest or nothing. He was in handcuffs."

"I don't know if he is dead for sure. But he was non-responsive when the ambulance came and got him," Williams said.

Williams appeared to become emotional on the witness stand as the tape played, at one point picking up a tissue to wipe his eyes.