"I felt like I was failing him," witness to Floyd death says

A witness became audibly emotional when being asked about watching the death of George Floyd.

“You could see in his face that he was slowly not being able to breathe. His eyes were rolling back, and at one point, he just kind of sat there, or laid there,” the witness said.

The witness stopped talking for more than 30 seconds after saying it was difficult to speak about Floyd’s death.

“I felt like there wasn't really anything I could do as a bystander. The highest power was there, and I felt like I was failing him,” the witness said.

“I was there and, like, technically, I could have did something, but I couldn't really do anything physically what I wanted to do because the highest power was there at the time.”

The witness said other officers were nearby while former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

“Most of the time, I saw him staring at George. I didn't really see him take his eyes off of him for the most part,” the witness said about Chauvin.