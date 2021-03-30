NOW: Chauvin trial resumes with witness who saw Floyd's death

Pool

The second day of Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death just began. There will be further questioning of a professional mixed martial arts fighter who stumbled onto the scene of the 46-year-old Black man's final moments.

Donald Wynn Williams II began testifying Monday as the third witness in the trial. Relying on his own MMA experience, he said that Chauvin performed a "blood choke" on Floyd and adjusted his positioning several times to maintain pressure on Floyd's neck.

He testified he watched Floyd gasp for air, his eyes roll to the back of his head and blood start to come out of his nose.

His testimony was abruptly cut off Monday because of a technological issue.

The opening statements in Chauvin's trial yesterday came 10 months after Floyd's death launched a summer of protest, unrest and a societal reckoning with America's past and present of anti-Black racism and aggressive policing.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.