The jury just heard from a 9-year-old witness who was on the scene when the George Floyd incident took place.

The girl said she saw an officer put a knee on the neck of Floyd, and that the officer kept his knee on him after ambulance personnel asked "him nicely to get off of him." The witness said they had to get the officer off of Floyd.

"I was sad and kind of mad," the girl said when asked by the prosecutor of what the incident made her feel. "Because it felt like he was stopping his breathing, and it was kind of like hurting him."

The defense declined to cross examine the 9-year-old witness.

She's the second of at least four witnesses who will not be shown on the television broadcast. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill said the four witnesses will not be shown on camera because of their ages. The witnesses will appear live in court — so the jury will be able to see them.

The witnesses' names will also be redacted from the broadcast, although jury members will hear their names in the court room. The girl's 18-year-old cousin testified before her.