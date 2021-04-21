Jury verdict is not justice but "a good step" in accountability, CNN commentator says

After the jury in Derek Chauvin trial found the former Minneapolis Police officer guilty of all three charges against him, CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers says it’s not justice but “a good step in accountability.”

“I don't want anyone to get confused about the journey that we're on together,” he told CNN. “Justice would be George Floyd alive. Justice would be policy and reforms in place that ensured that when police interact with people of color they can live through those interactions. Yesterday was a good step when it comes to accountability though.”

And that is reason for hope, he said.

“Finally, we have accountability in a criminal justice system that hasn't ever been there before. And so, that is why people are breathing easier. That’s why people are having some semblance of hope because of that accountability.”

