Derek Chauvin is in a restricted housing unit in prison for his safety

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, the Black man who died after being put into a chokehold by a New York City police officer, said that the guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin signals a pivot “in the right direction.”

In 2014, cellphone video showed Garner saying “I can’t breathe” as a White officer, Daniel Pantaleo, took him to the ground in Staten Island. Pantaleo was never criminally charged in Garner's death and was fired in August 2019. Carr told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that “it would have been all just swept under the rug, but I was not letting that happen.”

Her son’s case “set the precedent for the George Floyd movement,” Carr said.

Body-camera footage showed Floyd's last words were "I can't breathe."

“So when we [saw] what happened to George Floyd, we said ‘no, no more.’ Seems like the entire nation came out and said ‘this is not going to be.’ … It's not only the Black race, but all races, nations, creeds, religions, everyone came out to say enough is enough.”

Carr said that police departments need to work to confront racism and root out “bad apples” in law enforcement.

“One victory is not enough. We need to stay woke. Don't just go home and sit on your couch saying, ‘oh well, George Floyd has a victory.’ No, we all need a victory. We have so many of us that didn't get victories, so we have to work on that, and we have to work on other young men and women not being killed. Who wants their name known after they're dead? We need to do something now. We don't want another casualty,” she said.

Watch: