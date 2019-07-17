El Chapo sentenced to life in prison
El Chapo: "There was no justice here"
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman spoke at his sentencing hearing today in Brooklyn, New York, federal court. The drug kingpin told the court, "there was no justice here."
El Chapo sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.
A federal judge sentenced Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to life in prison plus 30 years, according to the US Attorneys for the Eastern District of New York.
The Court also ordered “El Chapo” to pay $12.6 Billion in forfeiture.
Restitution will be determined later.
Before today's sentencing, attorney Mariel Colon — who has visited Guzman regularly in prison before, during and after his trial — said she is optimistic about his chances on appeal.
El Chapo expected to speak in court today, lawyer says
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is expected to speak at his sentencing today, according to his attorney William Purpura.
Purpura told CNN Wednesday morning that he thinks Guzman will say he was wrongfully brought to the United States.
"He has an absolute right of allocution, and I'd be shocked if he did not allocute, speak today and I do anticipate he will speak today. I think he's going to indicate that he was wrongfully brought to the United States, that he was kept in horrific conditions for a long period of time, but also he wanted to thank the guards at MCC for treating him in a humane manner and also the U.S. Marshals for treating him well during trial," Purpura said.
His attorney continued to say that after the sentencing, Guzman is expected to be transported to a super max federal facility in Florence, Colorado –– the same facility where the Unabomber and Boston bomber are serving their time.
These are the 10 counts El Chapo was convicted on
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, 61, was convicted of 10 counts in February. The drug lord who once headed a criminal enterprise that spanned continents and triggered waves of bloodshed throughout his native Mexico.
Here's the full list of the counts for which he was convicted:
- Engaging in a Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- International Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Marijuana Manufacture and Distribution Conspiracy
- Cocaine Importation Conspiracy
- Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
- International Distribution of Cocaine
- International Distribution of Cocaine
- International Distribution of Cocaine
- International Distribution of Cocaine
- Use of Firearms
- Conspiracy to Launder Narcotics Proceeds
El Chapo could serve his sentence at a prison that's "absolutely impossible" to escape from
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who has been in isolation for two-and-a-half years, is expected to serve out his sentence in the nation's most secure federal prison in Florence, Colorado.
"He's going to Supermax, I'm sure, in Colorado," Guzman lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman told CNN's "New Day" the day after he was convicted. "No one has ever escaped. It's absolutely impossible. It's not even an issue."
Where is he now? Until he is transferred, Guzman remains at the Metropolitan Correction Center, a federal prison in Manhattan. He is able to be visited by members of his legal team any day of the week, and is allowed to receive a phone call from his sister every 15-20 days, attorney Mariel Colon said.
But once he is transferred to Colorado, attorney visits may be more limited, she said.
Why Supermax matters: Guzman's history escaping prison has weighed on prosecutors' minds, both during his trial and after his conviction. Guzman escaped from Mexican prisons twice.
In 2001 Guzman escaped by hiding in a laundry cart. He spent the next 13 years in hiding in and around his home state of Sinaloa.
He was recaptured in 2014, but he escaped from the Mexican prison a second time, on July 11, 2015, through a tunnel his associates built directly into his cell.
El Chapo's wife arrives at the courthouse
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, arrived at the federal court in Brooklyn this morning ahead of her husband's sentencing.
Guzmán faces life in prison after he was found guilty on ten federal counts in February.
Mexican drug lord El Chapo will be sentenced today
When Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, it could be the last time the public — and even some members of his family — ever see him in person.
Guzman, 62, was convicted in February by a jury of all 10 counts he faced, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and drug trafficking charges, among others. Prosecutors have called him a "ruthless and bloodthirsty leader" of the Sinaloa cartel and are seeking a life sentence.
Witnesses during the trial testified that Guzman ordered and sometimes took part in the torture and murder of perceived cartel enemies.
Attorney Mariel Colon, who has visited Guzman regularly in prison before, during and after his trial, says she is optimistic about his chances on appeal.
But if the appeal is not successful, "then this will be the last time the public will see El Chapo," Colon told CNN. "It could be potentially also the last time El Chapo could see his wife."