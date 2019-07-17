The United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility, also known as the ADX or "Supermax," in Florence, Colorado. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who has been in isolation for two-and-a-half years, is expected to serve out his sentence in the nation's most secure federal prison in Florence, Colorado.

"He's going to Supermax, I'm sure, in Colorado," Guzman lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman told CNN's "New Day" the day after he was convicted. "No one has ever escaped. It's absolutely impossible. It's not even an issue."

Where is he now? Until he is transferred, Guzman remains at the Metropolitan Correction Center, a federal prison in Manhattan. He is able to be visited by members of his legal team any day of the week, and is allowed to receive a phone call from his sister every 15-20 days, attorney Mariel Colon said.

But once he is transferred to Colorado, attorney visits may be more limited, she said.

Why Supermax matters: Guzman's history escaping prison has weighed on prosecutors' minds, both during his trial and after his conviction. Guzman escaped from Mexican prisons twice.

In 2001 Guzman escaped by hiding in a laundry cart. He spent the next 13 years in hiding in and around his home state of Sinaloa.

He was recaptured in 2014, but he escaped from the Mexican prison a second time, on July 11, 2015, through a tunnel his associates built directly into his cell.