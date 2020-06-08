Derek Chauvin bail set at $1.25 million

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke to reporters outside the Houston church where George Floyd’s public viewing is underway. The governor said he had the opportunity to visit with the Floyd family and said he is committed to working with the family to "ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas."

"Today is a sad day. Ever since his death has been a sad day. This is the most horrific tragedy I have ever personally observed. But George Floyd is going to change the arc of the future of the United States. George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas respond to this tragedy, " Abbott said.

“We're already working with legislators, we are working with his family. His family asked me and I promised his family that I would use and incorporate their family in these discussions, the discussions about the pathway forward," the governor said.

Abbott said the discussions would not be “taken over by politicians” but be led by Floyd’s family members, victims and people who suffer “because of racism for far too long in the state and in this country.”

The governor said some things are already changing in the state, both in police departments and city halls, to prevent police brutality. Abbott said one of the challenges in the state is inadequate training for police training.

"Some actions have already been taken, other actions are being worked on to make sure that we will not have police brutality like what happened to George Floyd. And then when we get to the Texas legislature discussions have begun. Remember this. Texas has a legacy of success whether it be the Timothy Cole act, the Sandra Bland act and now maybe the George Floyd act to make sure that we prevent police brutality like this from happening in the future in Texas," Abbott said.

In the meantime, the governor said his state is working on "peace and celebrating the remarkable life" of Floyd.

Abbott said he was on his way to meet with the Floyd family privately where he would be presenting them with the flag that flew over the capitol building in Floyd’s honor.

