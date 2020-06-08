Hearse carrying the body of George Floyd arrives at Houston church

The moon is seen behind the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held for George Floyd on June 8, 2020 in Houston Texas. - Democrats vowed June 7, 2020 to press legislation to fight systemic racism in US law enforcement as the battle for change triggered by the police killing of George Floyd began shifting from the streets to the political sphere.Demonstrations continued across the nation Sunday -- including in Washington, New York and Winter Park, Florida -- as protesters began focusing their initial outrage over the death of the unarmed Floyd into demands for police reform and social justice. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Houston officials are expecting thousands of mourners during today's visitation for George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked protests around the United States and across the world.

Floyd will be buried in Houston next to his mother, according to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center.

The public is invited to attend the visitation from noon to 6 p.m. local time, La'Torria Lemon, spokesperson for the funeral home, said.

"We're anticipating close to 10,000 and that's what we're preparing for," she said.

To comply with social distancing rules, 15 guests at a time will be allowed inside of The Fountain of Praise. Guests will be allowed to stay inside no more than 10 minutes after viewing the body. Guests must wear a mask and gloves, and casual attire is permitted.

Floyd's connection to Houston: Floyd, 46, grew up in the city's Third Ward. He graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he helped the football team win the state title. He also played basketball there, Lemon said.

Before moving to Minneapolis, Floyd was well known in the Houston music scene, rapping with a group called Screwed Up Clik (SUC).

Floyd's body is already in Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

"#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston," he tweeted Sunday.

It was "a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said. "He's well known, he's known by a lot of our officers. We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe. We want to make sure that the family knows that we're here for them and we support them at this time."