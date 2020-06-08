Black Lives Matter protests across the US and around the world
by Emma Reynolds, CNN
Updated 11:43 a.m. ET, June 8, 2020
1 hr 21 min ago
Hearse carrying the body of George Floyd arrives at Houston church
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
The hearse carrying the body of George Floyd has arrived at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas. The hearse arrived in a police-escorted motorcade.
The public viewing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
City officials are expecting thousands of mourners during today's visitation for Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked protests around the United States and across the world.
1 hr 29 min ago
Denver Police Department bans chokeholds and carotid compressions
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
The Denver Police Department announced Sunday it was banning chokeholds and carotid compressions "with no exceptions," according to a press release.
DPD announced two other changes in the department, including that officers will have to report to a supervisor if they intentionally point a weapon at someone. A report will then be generated "to improve data collection and evaluation of these incidents."
Additionally, Denver Police Department Metro/SWAT unit members will now wear body cameras they will be required to activate during operations.
1 hr 50 min ago
Minneapolis mayor says he is not for “entirely abolishing” the police department
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
In the wake of the Minneapolis City Council's announcement that it plans to disband the police department, Mayor Jacob Frey told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he is not for abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department.
"We need a full on cultural shift in how our Minneapolis Police Department and departments throughout the country function," Frey said Monday on "Good Morning America." "Am I for entirely abolishing the police department? No, I am not."
Frey said he is looking forward to working with members of the city council to better understand what they mean by "ending" and "abolishing."
The mayor also expressed his support for Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who he said was "chock-full of integrity."
Frey said he will be "going after the police union."
"There are so many areas where both mayors and chiefs, elected officials, and otherwise, have been hamstrung for generations because we can't get the necessary cultural shift because we have difficulty both terminating and disciplining officers and then getting that termination or discipline to stick," Frey said.
2 hr 40 min ago
At least 36 people arrested during London's Sunday protests
From CNN's David Wilkinson
London’s Metropolitan Police arrested 36 people during the protests in the capital yesterday. Offenses included violent disorder, criminal damage and assaulting police.
A statement released by the police force said despite largely peaceful demonstration “a number remained in the area around Whitehall and behaved anti-socially before coming violent towards officers.”
Police managed to disperse the final protestors at 2:00 a.m. local time on Monday. Officers used “a variety of tactics including containment to tackle several violent and antisocial groups.”
The statement also made reference to 35 police officers having suffered injuries, two of which required hospitalization.
“The violent criminality we saw is disgraceful and will have been very frightening for others. It will never be acceptable to attack police officers, damage property and leave others in fear of their safety, " Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said.
She added that “those attending mass gatherings risk exposing themselves and others to this deadly virus and I would ask them to find other ways to express their anger and frustration.”
2 hr 51 min ago
Thousands expected to honor George Floyd in Houston today
From CNN's Jay Croft
Houston officials are expecting thousands of mourners during today's visitation for George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked protests around the United States and across the world.
The public is invited to attend the visitation from noon to 6 p.m. local time, La'Torria Lemon, spokesperson for the funeral home, said.
"We're anticipating close to 10,000 and that's what we're preparing for," she said.
To comply with social distancing rules, 15 guests at a time will be allowed inside of The Fountain of Praise. Guests will be allowed to stay inside no more than 10 minutes after viewing the body. Guests must wear a mask and gloves, and casual attire is permitted.
Floyd's connection to Houston: Floyd, 46, grew up in the city's Third Ward. He graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he helped the football team win the state title. He also played basketball there, Lemon said.
Before moving to Minneapolis, Floyd was well known in the Houston music scene, rapping with a group called Screwed Up Clik (SUC).
Floyd's body is already in Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.
"#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston," he tweeted Sunday.
It was "a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said. "He's well known, he's known by a lot of our officers. We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe. We want to make sure that the family knows that we're here for them and we support them at this time."
2 hr 41 min ago
Officer charged in Floyd killing "did not stand by and watch," says attorney
The attorney for one of the police officers charged over George Floyd's death said his client "did not stand by and watch" while the man died with Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck.
Earl Gray, attorney for police officer Thomas Lane, told NBC's Today Show his client "was doing what he thought was right."
Lane, 37, had only been on the force for four days when he helped to restrain Floyd, according to his lawyer. Asked how his client could stand by and watch for nearly nine minutes, Gray said:
"He did not stand by and watch. He was holding the legs because they guy was resisting at first. Now, when he’s holding his legs he says to Chauvin, well should we roll him over? Because he says he can’t breathe. Chauvin says no."
Chauvin, Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were responding to a call about a $20 counterfeit bill on May 25 when they detained Floyd, who died while in custody.
The four officers were fired and are now facing charges in Floyd's death.
Chauvin, 44, was charged last Wednesday with a new, more serious count of second-degree murder.
Kueng, Thao and Lane were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
3 hr 7 min ago
George Floyd's family calls on UN to intervene in his case
George Floyd's family has appealed to the United Nations to intervene in his case and to send recommendations for systemic police reform in the US, according to a press release.
In a June 3 letter to the UN Working Group on the Rights of People of African Descent, the family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump urged the UN to investigate Floyd’s death and encourage the US government to press federal criminal charges against the officers involved.
They requested reforms including de-escalating techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for every police killing.
Crump said in a statement that the US "has a long pattern and practice of depriving Black citizens of the fundamental human right to life."
He said he had sought the protection of the federal government on innumerable cases of police brutality against black people -- including Martin Lee Anderson in Florida, Michael Brown in Missouri and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky -- but that the government had failed to hold officers accountable, even in cases with irrefutable video evidence.
"When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention. We echo the words of [Ethiopian] Emperor Haile Selassie I in his 1963 speech to the United Nations in which he pledged to continue to fight for equality and justice, 'until the philosophy which holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned … until the color of a man's skin is of no more significance than the color of his eye,'" said Crump.
International legal strategists and advocates Jotaka Eaddy and Jasmine Rand added:
"The comments made by President Trump on June 1, 2020, wherein he highlighted protecting citizens' right to bear arms above African Americans' right to life, heightens the urgency of the appeal to the United Nations, as we believe his comments will incite vigilante behavior and violence against African Americans."
They said the failure to address police violence had "weaponized racism against African Americans."
3 hr 7 min ago
Police use force to disperse demonstrators in Seattle
From CNN's Alta Spells
What appeared to be a peaceful protest took a turn overnight as law enforcement forces used flash bombs and what appeared to be a chemical agent to disperse a crowd of protesters gathered in Seattle.
On a live video stream on Facebook, police could be heard warning protesters to disperse and leave the area. Shortly after, the crowd began to scatter and police officers and other law enforcement agents could be seen advancing into an intersection.
Loud bangs could be heard in the background as white smoke begins to waft through the air. At one point, the video stream pans to show a burning trash can.
The moderator of the live feed describes two armored vehicles moving in as members of the police force continue to span out into the intersection that was full of protesters just minutes before.
Before police began to move protesters back, the Seattle Police Department said: "Incident Commander has made multiple PA announcements requesting that demonstrators stop moving the bicycle fencing and for the crowd to move back," in a post on Twitter that was followed approximately two hours later by another post warning protesters.
In a third post, the Seattle Police Department announced their intentions to clear the area saying: "Incident Commander has issued two dispersal orders, demonstrators should leave the area now."
Hours earlier, the Seattle Police Department arrested a man who drove a vehicle in the crowd of protesters, while the Seattle Fire Department transported a man in his late 20s from the same area to hospital with a gunshot wound.
4 hr 43 min ago
K-pop group BTS and its fan "army" donate more than $2m to Black Lives Matter
From CNN's Jake Kwon in Seoul and journalist Sol Han in Sewol, South Korea
K-pop behemoths BTS and their fans have donated $2 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the band's label and their fan fundraising group.
Last Thursday, the South Korean boy band posted a tweet saying:
"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence, You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter"
In response, BTS fan-based charity fundraising group "One In An ARMY" launched a campaign to raise funds in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which raised $50,000 in four and a half days.
The campaign then turned into a drive to #MatchAMillion, after reports the band had donated $1 million emerged on Saturday.
The band's label, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed to CNN that BTS had donated $1 million to a campaign group.
In the first 24 hours of the #MatchAMillion campaign, the fan group raised more than $817,000, according to a press release that One In An ARMY posted on its Twitter account.
Shortly after, on Sunday evening ET, the fundraiser updated via Twitter that they had reached their $1 million goal.
The additional $1 million was donated to bailouts for those arrested for protesting police brutality, black-led advocacy organizations fighting systemic injustice and support for the physical and mental health of the black community, the statement said.