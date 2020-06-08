Officer charged in Floyd killing "did not stand by and watch," says attorney

Earl Gray, defense attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, talks to reporters on Thursday, June 4, outside court in downtown Minneapolis. Jeff Baenen/AP

The attorney for one of the police officers charged over George Floyd's death said his client "did not stand by and watch" while the man died with Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck.

Earl Gray, attorney for police officer Thomas Lane, told NBC's Today Show his client "was doing what he thought was right."

Lane, 37, had only been on the force for four days when he helped to restrain Floyd, according to his lawyer. Asked how his client could stand by and watch for nearly nine minutes, Gray said:

"He did not stand by and watch. He was holding the legs because they guy was resisting at first. Now, when he’s holding his legs he says to Chauvin, well should we roll him over? Because he says he can’t breathe. Chauvin says no."

Chauvin, Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were responding to a call about a $20 counterfeit bill on May 25 when they detained Floyd, who died while in custody.

The four officers were fired and are now facing charges in Floyd's death.

Chauvin, 44, was charged last Wednesday with a new, more serious count of second-degree murder.

Kueng, Thao and Lane were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.