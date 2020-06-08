Floyd family releases updated memorial and public viewing details

Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during memorial service for George Floyd in New York on Thursday, June 4. Lev Radin/Sipa/AP

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio refused to answer questions about his recent announcement regarding reallocating funding for the New York City Police Department to youth and social services for communities of color - declining to give a dollar amount, what exactly will be reduced and what exactly the money will be put toward.

He said this will be a part of discussions over the next three weeks as the budget for the city is ironed out.

“I’m not answering you today because we will do that as part of the negotiations,” de Blasio said.

The mayor praised the work of the New York Police Department Commissioner and Chief of Department following rumors of an NYPD shakeup.

“I don’t know who is planting these rumors, they’re wrong,” he said.

He said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Chief of Department Terence Monahan are “doing their job, and doing it well in very tough circumstances.”

More context: de Blasio said on Sunday that the city will move some of its funding from the NYPD. He said the city would find "find significant savings in the NYPD budget" that will go toward "youth development and social services for communities of color."