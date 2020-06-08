Catch up on the biggest headlines overnight

Protesters in the US and across the world took to the streets for the 13th consecutive day after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Sunday marked a string of symbolic and significant victories for the protesters, as the peaceful demonstrations prompted authorities to lift curfews and withdraw National Guard troops. Here are the biggest headlines if you're just joining us:
- Dismantling Minneapolis police: In Minneapolis, a veto-proof supermajority of the city council pledged their commitment to defunding and dismantling the city's police force -- a protest demand that has gained momentum this week. "Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety," tweeted one council member.
- Curfews lifted: With protests around the country staying peaceful in recent days, authorities are easing up restrictions. Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and Buffalo in upstate New York all lifted curfews today.
- Police reform in New York: Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would move funding away from the police force and instead put it toward youth and social services. This comes as two NYPD officers were suspended without pay for excessive force toward protesters last week.
- Trump withdraws National Guard: President Donald Trump tweeted today that he has ordered for the National Guard to start withdrawing from Washington, DC. It's not clear if all troops are being withdrawn, or just those who came from out of state.
- British crowds topple statue: In Bristol, England, a massive crowd of protesters toppled the statue of a 17th century slave trader and threw it into a river, to applause from onlookers. Thousands of people also gathered in London and Edinburgh to protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.
- Protests go worldwide: The solidarity protests have gained international momentum this weekend, drawing huge numbers in major cities like Rome and Madrid. In many places, protesters are calling attention to the often overlooked legacy of colonialism and the perpetuation of racial injustices in their own countries; for instance, Australian protesters demanded equality for indigenous communities who face mass incarceration and high rates of death in police custody.