US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

George Floyd protests

live news

Live

Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and around the world

Updated 5:34 a.m. ET, June 8, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
32 min ago

Catch up on the biggest headlines overnight

Protesters in the US and across the world took to the streets for the 13th consecutive day after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sunday marked a string of symbolic and significant victories for the protesters, as the peaceful demonstrations prompted authorities to lift curfews and withdraw National Guard troops. Here are the biggest headlines if you're just joining us:

  • Dismantling Minneapolis police: In Minneapolis, a veto-proof supermajority of the city council pledged their commitment to defunding and dismantling the city's police force -- a protest demand that has gained momentum this week. "Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety," tweeted one council member.
  • Curfews lifted: With protests around the country staying peaceful in recent days, authorities are easing up restrictions. Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and Buffalo in upstate New York all lifted curfews today.
  • Police reform in New York: Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would move funding away from the police force and instead put it toward youth and social services. This comes as two NYPD officers were suspended without pay for excessive force toward protesters last week.
  • Trump withdraws National Guard: President Donald Trump tweeted today that he has ordered for the National Guard to start withdrawing from Washington, DC. It's not clear if all troops are being withdrawn, or just those who came from out of state.
  • British crowds topple statue: In Bristol, England, a massive crowd of protesters toppled the statue of a 17th century slave trader and threw it into a river, to applause from onlookers. Thousands of people also gathered in London and Edinburgh to protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.
  • Protests go worldwide: The solidarity protests have gained international momentum this weekend, drawing huge numbers in major cities like Rome and Madrid. In many places, protesters are calling attention to the often overlooked legacy of colonialism and the perpetuation of racial injustices in their own countries; for instance, Australian protesters demanded equality for indigenous communities who face mass incarceration and high rates of death in police custody.
33 min ago

British protesters toppled the statue of a slave trader and threw it in the river

In the UK city of Bristol, protesters on Sunday pulled down a statue of a 17th-century slave trader while demonstrating in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The demonstrators tied the 5.5-meter (18ft) bronze statue of Edward Colston, with rope before toppling it, to cheers from the surrounding crowd.

Activists were later seen rolling the statue to the nearby harbor and throwing it into the River Avon.

Colston, who was born in Bristol in 1636, was an active member of the governing body of the Royal African Company (RAC) for 11 years, assuming the top role of deputy-governor from 1689–90.

The company, which had a monopoly on the west African slave trade in the late 17th century, was involved in the selling of tens of thousands of west African people in the Caribbean and the Americas. 

Colston, who is described by the Museums of Bristol website as a "revered philanthropist / reviled slave trader," later donated some of his wealth to charitable causes, such as schools and hospitals, a process through which his name became synonymous with certain Bristol landmarks.

The statue of Colston had stood in Bristol's city center since 1895 but had become increasingly controversial, with petitions created to demand its removal.

Elsewhere in the UK: Massive protests, with people numbering in the thousands, also took place in other major UK cities like London and Edinburgh.

At least 12 people were arrested at the protests in London, police said late Sunday.