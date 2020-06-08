LAPD to stop using carotid holds effective immediately

Lisa Bender speaks with Chris Cuomo on Cuomo Prime Time. CNN

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and dismantle the city's police department following the police killing of George Floyd.

Council President Lisa Bender spoke to CNN's Chris Cuomo about what that would really mean.

"What we pledged was to start a year-long conversation with Minneapolis residents to help us reimagine what public safety looks like as we make those short-term fixes that are so clearly needed in our department," Bender said.

Bender said the pledge was a "long-term commitment" in which the city would need to "build up those systems of public safety as the highest priority, along with getting more accountability in our police department."

Would someone still respond to 911 calls? "If something is happening there needs to be someone to call. We need to make sure every single person in our community feels safe. But we have a crisis of confidence in our police department," Bender said.

How would that work? "We've looked at every reason that folks call 911. Why are people in Minneapolis calling for help? And we're starting to pair what's the right response to those calls. In the short term that helps our police officers focus on the work that they're trained to do, while we have a better response to people who have a mental health crisis or a physical health crisis," Bender added.

Policing "isn't working" for many: "The system of policing isn't working for a lot of victims of crime. We have thousands of rape kits that have gone untested. We need to improve our response to all kinds of different violations of public safety, because again that trust in the system is so eroded that our community is across the board," Bender said.

"We should look at budget, community safety, our city's charter, and understand ways we can adjust our charter, which would include potentially going to a vote of the people to make some of these longer term changes," Bender said. "The commitment we made is real, the work is serious, and it builds on years of investment in our community. And those answers will absolutely be made in partnership with our community. With lots of community engagement."

Watch: