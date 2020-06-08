LAPD to stop using carotid holds effective immediately

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles Police Commission President Eileen Decker agreed to an immediate moratorium on the training and use of carotid restraints on Monday.
A carotid restraint compresses the neck arteries and restricts blood flow to the brain, rendering a person unconscious.
The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the moratorium would be in place "until such time that the Board of Police Commissioners can conduct a detailed review."
It follows a similar moratorium from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).
“There will be an immediate moratorium on the use of the LASD carotid restraint in all situations which do not rise to the level of deadly force,” the department said in a statement.
According to the statement, which lists eight use of force policies the department currently uses, “all LASD personnel are prohibited from using chokeholds, strangleholds, and carotid restraints performed with legs, knees, or feet.”