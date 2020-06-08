France to ban police from using chokeholds following Black Lives Matter protests

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner delivers a press conference focused on racism and police accountability at the Interior Ministry in Paris on Monday, June 8. Isa Harsin/AFP/Getty Images

French police will no longer be able to use chokeholds when arresting people, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced at a news conference on Monday.

He said the use of chokeholds, which he described as applying pressure on an individual’s neck or throat while holding them on the ground — the same method used on George Floyd — was a "dangerous method" and will no longer be taught in police training.

"I hear the criticism, I hear a powerful cry against hatred,” Castaner said, referring to large Black Lives Matter protests that took place in several major French cities last week.

He added that "racism has no place in our society, not in our Republic.”

Castaner denied French police are racist or that there is "targeted violence," adding “the French police are not the American police."

He called on police to enforce the use of body cameras, especially during arrests, and stressed the obligation for officers to display their ID (RIO) numbers. He announced further measures including obligatory annual training.

“Every substantiated suspicion of racism” in the police force will result in suspension, he added. “I want zero tolerance for racism in our republic."

The announcement comes after more than 23,000 protesters took the streets across France on Saturday in the wake of George Floyd’s death and to call for an end to police violence, according to Interior Ministry figures released Sunday.