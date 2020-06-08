A Palestinian man walks past graffiti of George Floyd in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on June 7. Musa Al Shaer/AFP/Getty Images

A picture of George Floyd has appeared in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem on the concrete wall built by Israel that separates it from the West Bank.

Since it went up almost 20 years ago, a response to the violence of the second intifada, or armed uprising, the wall has become one of the world’s most famous canvases for political graffiti.

The wall's latest addition shows George Floyd wearing a hooded top, colored blue, staring out to meet the viewer’s gaze -- a version of one of the most widely circulated images of him, a photo taken against a brick wall.

What else is on the wall? Other depictions to appear in recent years in Bethlehem include Donald Trump with his hand against the Western Wall in Jerusalem, with the speech bubble, "I'm going to build you a brother," a reference to his campaign promise to erect a wall on the US’s southern border with Mexico.

There is also a large mural of Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teenager who has become a face of resistance to occupation. Tamimi was given an eight-month prison sentence after she was filmed kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier at the entrance to her family’s house.

The wall is also a popular site for sloganeering. "Make hummus not walls," reads one message.