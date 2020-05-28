George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Breaking: CNN crew released from custody in Minneapolis
CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew have been released from police custody.
Jimenez, along with producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez, were arrested shortly after 6 a.m. ET live on CNN air, while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis.
The team was released from the Hennepin County Public Safety facility in downtown Minneapolis just a few minutes ago.
Minnesota governor apologizes for arrest of CNN team
CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke with the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz on Friday morning, following the arrest of CNN's team in Minneapolis,
Walz said he "deeply apologizes" for what happened and is working to have the CNN team released immediately.
Walz described the arrests as "unacceptable," said CNN's team clearly has the right to be there, and said he wants the media to be in Minnesota to cover the protests.
Watch:
How the Minneapolis arrest of CNN crew unfolded -- live on air
A CNN crew has been taken to custody amid protests in Minneapolis early on Friday morning.
Here is how the situation unfolded:
At 5:09 a.m. local time, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was reporting live on an arrest happening in the area near a city police department precinct that protesters had burned and officers had abandoned overnight.
About a block away, a fire was burning at a different, four-story building that had contained restaurants. He was standing in front of a long line of police officers in riot gear.
Shortly after his crew captured the arrest on camera, the police officers moved towards Jimenez and his crew, asking them to move.
Jimenez told the officers he and his three colleagues were part of the same CNN crew and calmly identified himself with his CNN identification card.
Jimenez was then heard as telling the officers:
"We can move back to where you'd like. We can move back to where you'd like here. We are live on the air at the moment.
This is the four of us. We are one team.
Just put us back where you want us. We're getting out of your way. So, just let us know.
Wherever you'd want us, we will go. We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection. Let us know and we've got you."
At 5:11 a.m., two officers in riot gear stepped up to Jimenez and said "you are under arrest."
Jimenez calmly asked why was he under arrest.
"Why am I under arrest, sir?"
He was then handcuffed and led away by the police, as the camera kept rolling.
Shortly after that, CNN photojournalist Leonel Mendez who was with Jimenez said he and the rest of the crew were also being arrested.
The camera then showed Jimenez's producer Bill Kirkos being handcuffed taken into custody.
Shortly after that, the camera, which was still rolling, was taken away from the crew.
Arrest of CNN team makes "no sense," former police chief says
Charles Ramsey, a veteran police chief who led departments in Philadelphia and Washington, DC and who now serves as a CNN law enforcement analyst, said the arrest of the CNN crew in Minneapolis "did not make any sense."
"The state police are going to have a lot to answer for with this arrest here," he said.
"He's standing there, he identified himself. You can see his credentials. Just move him to your want him to be."
Ramsey added that the there was "no way something like that should occur."
"I don't know where the person in command of that platoon is. But that's an individual who is definitely not taking charge," he added.
Watch:
CNN calls arrest of team a 'violation of First Amendment rights'
CNN has criticized the arrest of one of its teams on the ground in Minneapolis in a tweet this morning, and called for their release.
Breaking: CNN team arrested by Minnesota police on live television
CNN journalist Omar Jimenez has been taken into police custody during a live broadcast at the site of the protests in Minneapolis, after clearly identifying himself to officers.
Jimenez's crew, including a producer and a camera operator, were also placed in handcuffs.
The CNN camera was also taken into custody and continued to record as the crew was handcuffed, with police seemingly unaware that the camera was still on.
Watch the video here:
Chaotic scenes as police clash with protesters in Minneapolis
Dramatic scenes have unfolded in Minneapolis after the police arrived on the scene and clashed with protesters. It was the first time authorities had been seen on the scene in more than an hour.
The police officers, some in riot gear, immediately launched into action, using pepper spray and batons to disperse crowds near the police station. Police were seen shoving at least one person, while protesters responded by throwing projectiles at the officers as others fled the site.
Watch:
Breaking: Police, fire engines arrive at Minneapolis protests
Police and fire engines have arrived at the epicenter of the protests in Minneapolis, where a number of buildings have been burning.
CNN crew on the site witnessed the authorities arriving to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. ET.
It's 4:30 a.m. in Minneapolis. Fires are still burning and protesters are still in the streets
A large number of protesters are still out early this morning in Minneapolis and a number of buildings are on fire.
Hundreds of people are still protesting near the Minneapolis police building in the 3rd Precinct.
At least five other buildings in the vicinity of the station are in flames. One of the burning structures that has now been destroyed by the fire was an events space with a multiple restaurants about a block away from the police station. A liquor store across the street from the station has also been burned down.