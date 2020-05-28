The latest on the George Floyd case
Trump says footage of Floyd's death is "a very shocking sight"
President Trump said he feels “very, very badly” for what happened to George Floyd, but said he has not yet spoken with Floyd’s family.
“That’s a very shocking sight,” Trump said of the footage of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. “I saw it last night and I didn’t like it,” he said, adding that the it was a “very, very bad thing that I saw.”
Trump said he and Attorney General Bill Barr had been discussing the case before reporters arrived.
“We’re very much involved,” Trump said. He noted federal authorities would “take a very strong look” at what happened, but he declined to say whether he believes the officers involved should be charged with murder.
He was speaking to reporters in the Oval Office ahead of signing a social media executive order.
Earlier this afternoon, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters the President received a briefing on the Floyd case from Attorney General Bill Barr and the FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.
Trump tweeted on Wednesday evening that he had asked the FBI and Department of Justice to pursue an investigation of Floyd’s death.
Chicago mayor calls George Floyd death "sickening"
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the recent death of George Floyd at the beginning of her Thursday news conference in Chicago.
“I ran for mayor in the aftermath of the murder of Laquan McDonald. I was sickened watching our community struggle under the weight of racial disparities and systemic inequities,” Lightfoot said.
“Seeing the video of George Floyd dying on the ground under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for me brought back that trauma of Laquan McDonald’s death in sharp focus," she said.
Later in the press conference, Lightfoot added: “To watch the entirety of that video and to see the life leave another human being on the ground, begging for his life, saying he can’t breathe, getting no relief – and then just seeing when the paramedics came how callously they treated him almost like he was a piece of meat – it’s sickening. And I want to make sure that something like that doesn’t happen in our city.”
Law enforcement to speak soon on Floyd investigation
Federal and state law enforcement officials will make a statement regarding the investigation into the death of George Floyd during a Thursday afternoon press conference, according to a press release from the FBI.
US Attorney Erica MacDonald and Rainer Drolshagen, FBI special agent in charge, are among the speakers. Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington will also be speaking in the news conference.
Minneapolis city council member: Racism is a virus "that has affected our entire society for far too long"
Andrea Jenkins, vice president of the Minneapolis City Council, said that racism is a virus “that has affected our entire society for far too long,” responding to the death of George Floyd.
Jenkins represents the community where Floyd died.
“The people in my community are pained, are traumatized... We must absolutely must see justice for George. That is what community is seeking. That is what community is asking for,” Jenkins told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.
She added that while she does not condone the violence and looting that stemmed from the protests, she also understands “the outrage that people are expressing.”
When asked by Baldwin if she had any had a message for white America on how they can act in regard to racism in the country, Jenkins said:
“I wish I had all the smart answers to provide to white people.
A. Stop killing us.
B. Give black people opportunities to live full, healthy lives. That means access to employment... that means access to safe and affordable housing.
We are in the midst of a pandemic right now and we need to see resources going to the most vulnerable people… however, nobody is providing those kinds of issues.”
Jenkins added that while she isn’t calling any single person a racist, she believes that people who benefit from racism are “the only people that can end it.”
“We need white people to stop perpetuating the system of racism,” she said.
Jenkins called on officials to declare racism a public health issue during a news conference today.
Minneapolis shuts down public transit service this evening
Metro Transit, Minneapolis' public transit service, announced it will suspend bus and light rail service this evening in a tweet.
“Out of concern for the safety of riders and employees, Metro Transit bus and light rail service will be suspended from 4 pm thru at least the rest of Thursday," the tweet read, in part.
The city has been gripped by protests and riots in reaction to the death of George Floyd.
Read the tweet:
Fired Minneapolis officer had 18 complaints against him
Derek Chauvin, the former police officer seen with his knee on George Floyd’s neck, had 18 prior complaints filed with Minneapolis Police Department's (MPD) Internal Affairs, according to MPD.
It's not clear what the internal affairs complaints were for and no detail was provided by MPD.
Only two of the 18 complaints against Chauvin were "closed with discipline," according to a MPD internal affairs public summary.
The "discipline issued" column listed a letter of reprimand for each of the two complaints.
Former officer Tou Thao had six complaints filed with internal affairs, one of which was still open, the summary said. The other five were closed without discipline.
Former Minneapolis police officers J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane had no complaints filed, according to a MPD internal affairs public summary.
CNN has reached out to attorneys representing the officers for comment.
Trump "very upset" after seeing video of George Floyd, White House says
President Trump was “very upset” by the video that sparked outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Thursday afternoon.
“He was very upset when he saw that video,” she said, adding that the President watched the video on Air Force One.
“He was very upset by it. It was egregious. Appalling. Tragic. And it prompted him to pick up the phone, or the chief of staff to pick up the phone and say we need to expedite what was already an FBI investigation,” McEnany continued. “He wants justice to be served.”
McEnany told reporters that Trump was being briefed this afternoon by Attorney General Bill Barr about the incident.
Trump being briefed on George Floyd's death
President Trump is being briefed by Attorney General Bill Barr this afternoon on the death of George Floyd, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.
“As I’m briefing you at this moment, the President is receiving a briefing from the Attorney General Bill Barr on this and the deputy director of the FBI. So that is ongoing as I begin this briefing,” McEnany told reporters at the White House.
McEnany called Floyd's death "absolutely tragic."
Trump told reporters in Florida yesterday that he was “going to look” at the case, and would be getting “a report when we get back. A very full report.”
In a tweet later that day, Trump said he had called for the investigation “to be expedited.”
Minnesota representative calls protests following George Floyd's death "heartbreaking"
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said it was “heartbreaking” to watch protests continue last night in Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“To watch our city burn really is one of the most devastating things... It’s also devastating to know the anger and the frustration that people feel," Omar said.
Omar said she believes it’s important, however, to find a “balance” for peaceful protests because “violence begets violence.”
Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida who had an almost three decade career in law enforcement before becoming a congresswoman, called Floyd's death a "tragedy."
"It didn't have to happen. Officers are supposed to use the level of force that's necessary to meet the resistance. Clearly, Mr. Floyd was not resisting and it shouldn't have happened and… this officer must be held accountable," Demings said.
She continued: "I think you should ask as many Americans of all ethnicities, what do they think about this tragic death. Because this is not a black issue, this is an American issue."