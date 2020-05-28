President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28 in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump said he feels “very, very badly” for what happened to George Floyd, but said he has not yet spoken with Floyd’s family.

“That’s a very shocking sight,” Trump said of the footage of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. “I saw it last night and I didn’t like it,” he said, adding that the it was a “very, very bad thing that I saw.”

Trump said he and Attorney General Bill Barr had been discussing the case before reporters arrived.

“We’re very much involved,” Trump said. He noted federal authorities would “take a very strong look” at what happened, but he declined to say whether he believes the officers involved should be charged with murder.

He was speaking to reporters in the Oval Office ahead of signing a social media executive order.

Earlier this afternoon, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters the President received a briefing on the Floyd case from Attorney General Bill Barr and the FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday evening that he had asked the FBI and Department of Justice to pursue an investigation of Floyd’s death.